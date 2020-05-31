Annexation threatens the future of both Israelis and Palestinians

Jacoby describes a “solid consensus” in support of annexation within the Israeli government. In fact, Israel’s new deputy prime minister, Benny Gantz, has indicated strong reservations about annexation . And more than 200 former military and security officials have signed onto a public campaign against it.

Jeff Jacoby’s column “Israeli annexation may give Palestinians a push” (Ideas, May 24) advocates for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to move forward with plans to illegally annex 30 percent of Palestinian land on the West Bank. That would destroy Israel’s democratic character, threaten its security, and condemn millions of Palestinians to living indefinitely under undemocratic military control, without equal rights.

Jacoby writes that annexation would apply only to a “small part” of the West Bank but elsewhere notes that in fact it would include almost a third of the territory, including the entire border with Jordan.

He absurdly claims that annexation “would not prevent the creation of a Palestinian state” and might actually encourage peace. In fact, Netanyahu has been clear that the whole point of annexation is to prevent a two-state solution — he has long promised to never allow a Palestinian state.

The fact is, annexation is bad for Israelis, Palestinians, and US interests. Our congressional and community leaders would be wise to follow the lead of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in voicing unambiguous opposition to the Trump-Netanyahu annexation plan.

Nancy Buck

Cambridge

Alan Solomont

Weston

Buck is chair of J Street Boston and a member of the organization’s national board. Solomont, vice chair of the national board, is a former ambassador to Spain and Andorra.