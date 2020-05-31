In reshaping college, let us not lose our grasp of what higher education is

As a retired professor of English and humanities from Wentworth Institute of Technology, I am both heartened and disturbed by David Scharfenberg’s analysis of the challenges facing higher education (“Disrupting college,” Ideas, May 24). I have taught (mostly) in the traditional classroom form, but also in hybrid courses. There are two points Scharfenberg does not address sufficiently, in my view. The first is a definition of education and the second is the student him/herself.

Learning job skills is training, not education, and that is, indeed, what many adults and older students need in order to prepare themselves to reengage in a changing workplace. Hopefully, these older students, through earlier education or life experience, have learned the other lessons that a traditional college experience provides their students. As Amy Slaton, a history professor at Drexel University, points out, “there is no such thing as a bargain education.”