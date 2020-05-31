fb-pixel
Celtics

Enes Kanter, Marcus Smart, Vincent Poirier take part in Boston protests Sunday

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated May 31, 2020, 22 minutes ago
Enes Kanter was one of multiple members of the Celtics' roster who protested over the weekend.
Enes Kanter was one of multiple members of the Celtics' roster who protested over the weekend.Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

One day after Jaylen Brown drove to his hometown of Atlanta to take part in protests, three of his Celtics teammates — Enes Kanter, Vincent Poirier, and Marcus Smart — were spotted doing the same in Boston.

Kanter was seen on Twitter video marching with protesters locally.

Later, Smart explained why he was participating in Sunday’s protest.

“We have to come out here and let our voice be heard, because we stand for the truth, and we stand for justice. And we won’t stop until we get justice, and that’s what this is really about," Smart said.

And Poirier posted updates on his Instagram story.

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.