Enes Kanter, Marcus Smart, Vincent Poirier take part in Boston protests Sunday

One day after Jaylen Brown drove to his hometown of Atlanta to take part in protests, three of his Celtics teammates — Enes Kanter, Vincent Poirier, and Marcus Smart — were spotted doing the same in Boston.
Kanter was seen on Twitter video marching with protesters locally.
BE ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY.— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) May 31, 2020
Later, Smart explained why he was participating in Sunday’s protest.
The #Celtics @smart_MS3 on why he's participating in the tonight's peaceful protest here in Boston. pic.twitter.com/KCiKufqonG— A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) May 31, 2020
“We have to come out here and let our voice be heard, because we stand for the truth, and we stand for justice. And we won’t stop until we get justice, and that’s what this is really about," Smart said.
And Poirier posted updates on his Instagram story.
