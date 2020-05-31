Enes Kanter, Marcus Smart, Vincent Poirier take part in Boston protests Sunday

Kanter was seen on Twitter video marching with protesters locally.

One day after Jaylen Brown drove to his hometown of Atlanta to take part in protests , three of his Celtics teammates — Enes Kanter, Vincent Poirier, and Marcus Smart — were spotted doing the same in Boston.

Later, Smart explained why he was participating in Sunday’s protest.

“We have to come out here and let our voice be heard, because we stand for the truth, and we stand for justice. And we won’t stop until we get justice, and that’s what this is really about," Smart said.

And Poirier posted updates on his Instagram story.

