As George Floyd protests continue, sports world reacts

Protests and demonstrations over the death of George Floyd across America continued throughout the weekend and sports teams and prominent athletes continue to make their own statements, reacting to the situation.
The Minnesota TImberwolves produced a short video on Twitter, stating “We’re not gonna normalize this.”
We're not gonna normalize this.— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 31, 2020
We're not gonna feel desensitized to this.
We're not going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/9vjUBJCeHj
Minnesota Vikings lineman Michael Pierce urged people to have fruitful discussions on how the country can move forward from these protests and become a more just nation.
No More Fruitless Post & Conversations...— Michael Pierce (@mikepierce_97) May 30, 2020
Let's Discuss & Plan How We Move Forward , How We Ensure These Tragedies Don't Continue, How We as Nation Move Forward and Better Ourselves!
*Please leave the judgment & foolishness out of this thread!
Lets Put Energy InThe Right Place
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who drove 15 hours to Atlanta to participate in a peaceful protest on Saturday, continued to be vocal on Twitter.
Do not confuse the response of the oppressed with the violence of the oppressor— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 31, 2020
LeBron James also spoke out on Twitter.
Why Doesn’t America Love US!!!!!????TOO. 😭😭🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️ #HeadHighandStayStrong🙏🏾💪🏾 #WeAllWeGot✊🏾👑— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 31, 2020
Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers, the UConn women’s basketball players, and Boston University women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley also made statements.
A statement on behalf of @DocRivers and the LA Clippers. pic.twitter.com/OwbLEHFrCL— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) May 31, 2020
WE ARE HERE. WE ARE LISTENING. WE ARE WOKE. ✊🏾 @UConnWBB pic.twitter.com/4PR33X5Qwt— Christyn Williams (@christyn2000) May 31, 2020
