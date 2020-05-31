As George Floyd protests continue, sports world reacts

The Minnesota TImberwolves produced a short video on Twitter, stating “We’re not gonna normalize this.”

Protests and demonstrations over the death of George Floyd across America continued throughout the weekend and sports teams and prominent athletes continue to make their own statements, reacting to the situation.

Minnesota Vikings lineman Michael Pierce urged people to have fruitful discussions on how the country can move forward from these protests and become a more just nation.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who drove 15 hours to Atlanta to participate in a peaceful protest on Saturday, continued to be vocal on Twitter.

LeBron James also spoke out on Twitter.

Advertisement

Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers, the UConn women’s basketball players, and Boston University women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley also made statements.



