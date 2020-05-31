fb-pixel

As George Floyd protests continue, sports world reacts

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,May 31, 2020, 2 hours ago
The Celtics' Jaylen Brown continued to voice his feelings of George Floyd's death over the weekend.
Protests and demonstrations over the death of George Floyd across America continued throughout the weekend and sports teams and prominent athletes continue to make their own statements, reacting to the situation.

The Minnesota TImberwolves produced a short video on Twitter, stating “We’re not gonna normalize this.”

Minnesota Vikings lineman Michael Pierce urged people to have fruitful discussions on how the country can move forward from these protests and become a more just nation.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who drove 15 hours to Atlanta to participate in a peaceful protest on Saturday, continued to be vocal on Twitter.

LeBron James also spoke out on Twitter.

Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers, the UConn women’s basketball players, and Boston University women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley also made statements.