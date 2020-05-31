George Floyd’s death a painful reminder for Thabo Sefolosha

Thabo Sefolosha knows what it’s like to be a black man, on the ground, surrounded by police officers. Such was the scenario when George Floyd died in Minneapolis last week. And when Sefolosha watched that video, his memories came flooding back. “I was just horrified by what I saw," Sefolosha said. “That could have been me." Time has not healed all wounds for Sefolosha. A Black man and Swiss citizen who plays for the Houston Rockets, Sefolosha was attacked by a group of New York Police Department officers in April 2015 while they were arresting him outside a nightclub in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood. The leg that was broken in the fracas is fine now. The emotional pain returned last week when he saw video of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air in the final moments of his life as a white police officer — Derek Chauvin, who was subsequently charged with murder — pressed a knee on his neck. “People talk about a few rotten apples,” Sefolosha said in an interview with The Associated Press. “But you know, in my experience and from what we’re seeing, I think it’s deeper than that as a culture that’s deeply rooted in it, to be honest. That’s just my honest opinion. I think it’s really . . . part of a culture where it’s deeper than just a few bad apples.” Sefolosha’s perspective changed forever on April 8, 2015 when Chris Copeland, an NBA player at the time, was among three people stabbed outside the club where Sefolosha was that night. Police arrived and ordered everyone to leave the area. Sefolosha said he complied but began getting harassed by officers anyway and, before long, was on the ground. His leg was broken and some ligaments were torn in the fracas, and he was arrested on several charges that a jury needed about 45 minutes to determine were unfounded. He wound up suing for $50 million, alleging his civil rights were violated, settled for $4 million and gave much of that money to a public defenders’ organization working in marginalized communities. “It changed me a lot, toward the way I see law enforcement in this country,” Sefolosha said. “And also toward the way I see the whole justice system. I went to court and I had to do all of this to prove my innocence. It really got me deep into the system and I’m really skeptical of the whole system.”
WNBA’s Cloud voices opposition
For the better part of her WNBA career, Natasha Cloud has been among the most passionate advocates for social justice in professional sports. The Washington Mystics’ starting guard Natasha Cloud wrote a scathing essay in The Players’ Tribune titled “Youre Silence is a Knee on My Neck" in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in the custody of Minneapolis police. “The millions of people who are helping to protect those racist cops, and who are helping to insulate those in power, by staying ‘neutral.’ That right there is what’s exhausting to me,” Cloud wrote. “It’s all the people who think that - in 2020!! - they can still somehow just politely opt out of this . . ." Cloud originally was asked to write about the upcoming WNBA season, but after a discussion with managers at The Players’ Tribune on Friday, she pivoted. “Over this last week I’ve had a lot of different emotions,” Cloud said in a telephone interview Sunday afternoon. “Everything from frustration to anger to sadness, feeling a sense of my power being taken away, so just talking it out, just being able to have the conversation to where my thoughts were going, made it a lot easier.” . . . Weston McKennie did not score Saturday, and his struggling Bundesliga club, Schalke, suffered a 1-0 loss to Werner Breman to remain winless since mid-January, but no player drew more attention and praise than the 21-year-old Texan, who wore an armband that read “Justice for George” as a tribute to George Floyd.
Colleges
College Football Hall of Fame damaged in protest
The College Football Hall of Fame was boarded up and assessing damage from a destructive night of protests in downtown Atlanta. Kimberly Beaudin, the hall’s chief executive director, said Sunday the extensive glass facade of the nearly 95,000-square-foot building was shattered Friday night by rioters who also broke into the street-level gift shop, stole merchandise and left it “pretty trashed,” she added. Beaudin said extra precautions were taken against any more unrest with the removal of valuable artifacts and trophies, including the Heisman Trophy, to a secure facility. "There are some iconic items. We don’t want them falling into the wrong hands,'' she said . . . Vanderbilt senior defensive analyst Osia Lewis died Sunday following a lengthy battle with cancer, the school announced. He was 57. Lewis also was a special consultant to Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason. He joined the Commodores in 2016 as a senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach after spending five years as a defensive line coach at San Diego State.
MMA
Burns dominates Woodley in UFC welterweight bout
Gilbert Burns dominated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley to win a unanimous decision on Saturday night in the mixed martial arts promotion’s return to Las Vegas. Brazilian heavyweight Augusto Sakai (15-1-1) employed some unpunished gamesmanship to eke out a split-decision victory over Bulgaria’s Blagoy Ivanov (18-4) in the penultimate bout of the UFC’s first show in its hometown since the coronavirus pandemic began. The event was held without fans at the UFC Apex, a small gym with broadcast facilities on the promotion’s corporate campus. The UFC used minimal personnel to stage the fight, and the promotion said everyone involved was subject to strict health and safety protocols. The 33-year-old Burns (19-3) dominated on his feet and on the ground, finishing his first main-event bout with likely the biggest win of his career and his sixth consecutive victory since July 2018, including four straight since moving back up to welterweight. From a first-round knockdown to a strong finish, the Florida-based Brazilian soundly defeated one of the most accomplished welterweights in UFC history and made his case for a shot at champion Kamaru Usman, who happens to be his training partner. The judges gave all five rounds to Burns, scoring it 50-45, 50-44 and 50-44. Woodley (19-5-1) hadn’t fought since losing his title in a one-sided thrashing from Usman in March 2019. UFC president Dana White continues to promise additional shows this summer from the so-called “Fight Island,” an undisclosed private isle where the promotion intends to host bouts between fighters who can’t enter the US due to health restrictions.
Baseball
Nationals decrease minor leaguers pay
The Washington Nationals will decrease minor league players’ pay to $300 per week in June, according to two people with knowledge of their plans. The organization also released more than 30 minor leaguers at the end of last week, though the exact number is not yet clear. At the end of March, Major League Baseball announced it would pay minor leaguers $400 per week through the end of May. After that, it would be up to individual clubs to make decisions on how to compensate their minor leaguers while the sport is paused because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, as June begins, teams are handling the situation in a variety of ways, with the Nationals deciding to both trim weekly stipends and affiliate rosters. The Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros and Cincinnati Reds will pay their minor leaguers $400 per week through August, when their seasons would have ended, and announced last week that no players will be released. The Oakland Athletics went in the other direction, becoming the only team to halt minor league stipends entirely.
