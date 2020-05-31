George Floyd’s death a painful reminder for Thabo Sefolosha

Thabo Sefolosha knows what it’s like to be a black man, on the ground, surrounded by police officers. Such was the scenario when George Floyd died in Minneapolis last week. And when Sefolosha watched that video, his memories came flooding back. “I was just horrified by what I saw," Sefolosha said. “That could have been me." Time has not healed all wounds for Sefolosha. A Black man and Swiss citizen who plays for the Houston Rockets, Sefolosha was attacked by a group of New York Police Department officers in April 2015 while they were arresting him outside a nightclub in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood. The leg that was broken in the fracas is fine now. The emotional pain returned last week when he saw video of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air in the final moments of his life as a white police officer — Derek Chauvin, who was subsequently charged with murder — pressed a knee on his neck. “People talk about a few rotten apples,” Sefolosha said in an interview with The Associated Press. “But you know, in my experience and from what we’re seeing, I think it’s deeper than that as a culture that’s deeply rooted in it, to be honest. That’s just my honest opinion. I think it’s really . . . part of a culture where it’s deeper than just a few bad apples.” Sefolosha’s perspective changed forever on April 8, 2015 when Chris Copeland, an NBA player at the time, was among three people stabbed outside the club where Sefolosha was that night. Police arrived and ordered everyone to leave the area. Sefolosha said he complied but began getting harassed by officers anyway and, before long, was on the ground. His leg was broken and some ligaments were torn in the fracas, and he was arrested on several charges that a jury needed about 45 minutes to determine were unfounded. He wound up suing for $50 million, alleging his civil rights were violated, settled for $4 million and gave much of that money to a public defenders’ organization working in marginalized communities. “It changed me a lot, toward the way I see law enforcement in this country,” Sefolosha said. “And also toward the way I see the whole justice system. I went to court and I had to do all of this to prove my innocence. It really got me deep into the system and I’m really skeptical of the whole system.”

WNBA’s Cloud voices opposition

For the better part of her WNBA career, Natasha Cloud has been among the most passionate advocates for social justice in professional sports. The Washington Mystics’ starting guard Natasha Cloud wrote a scathing essay in The Players’ Tribune titled “Youre Silence is a Knee on My Neck" in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in the custody of Minneapolis police. “The millions of people who are helping to protect those racist cops, and who are helping to insulate those in power, by staying ‘neutral.’ That right there is what’s exhausting to me,” Cloud wrote. “It’s all the people who think that - in 2020!! - they can still somehow just politely opt out of this . . ." Cloud originally was asked to write about the upcoming WNBA season, but after a discussion with managers at The Players’ Tribune on Friday, she pivoted. “Over this last week I’ve had a lot of different emotions,” Cloud said in a telephone interview Sunday afternoon. “Everything from frustration to anger to sadness, feeling a sense of my power being taken away, so just talking it out, just being able to have the conversation to where my thoughts were going, made it a lot easier.” . . . Weston McKennie did not score Saturday, and his struggling Bundesliga club, Schalke, suffered a 1-0 loss to Werner Breman to remain winless since mid-January, but no player drew more attention and praise than the 21-year-old Texan, who wore an armband that read “Justice for George” as a tribute to George Floyd.