Instant replay: The best sports on TV Monday

Lakers-Celtics, Game 5, 2010 NBA Finals (NBA TV, 10 a.m.)

Paul Pierce scores 27 points, and the Celtics win their last home game of the season. Ah, if only this series was a best-of-5.

Kings-Bruins, Nov. 2, 1989 (NESN, 6 p.m.)

This two-goal, one-unsportsmanlike-conduct-penalty performance kicks off best of Cam Neely week on NESN. Frankly, it should be best of Cam Neely week every week on NESN.

Indians-Red Sox, Game 7, 2007 American League Championship Series (NESN, 8 p.m.)

Rookie Dustin Pedroia drives in five runs, and Daisuke Matsuzaka earns the win by throwing 88 pitches in five innings. That was efficient for him.

