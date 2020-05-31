fb-pixel

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated May 31, 2020, 18 minutes ago
MLB Network is giving viewers 64 hours of Derek Jeter programming this weekend.
MLB Network is giving viewers 64 hours of Derek Jeter programming this weekend.

Some channel–flipping may be required

Yankees-Red Sox, July 1, 2004 (MLB Network, 10 a.m.)

MLB Network is showing 64 hours of Derek Jeter programming this weekend, which is also what one Red Sox-Yankees game on Fox felt like before 2004.

Virginia Tech-BC, Oct. 25, 2007 (ACC Network, 3 p.m.)

Matt Ryan and the No. 2-ranked Eagles — yes, in the entire country — pull off a fourth-quarter comeback against the No. 8 Hokies.

