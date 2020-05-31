Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday

Some channel–flipping may be required

MLB Network is showing 64 hours of Derek Jeter programming this weekend, which is also what one Red Sox-Yankees game on Fox felt like before 2004.

Virginia Tech-BC, Oct. 25, 2007 (ACC Network, 3 p.m.)

Matt Ryan and the No. 2-ranked Eagles — yes, in the entire country — pull off a fourth-quarter comeback against the No. 8 Hokies.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.