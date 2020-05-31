MLS players agree to economic concessions on road to summer return

Should league owners accept the offer, MLS probably would finalize plans for a month-long competition in July at ESPN Wide World of Sports. All 26 teams would reside in a controlled environment - an MLS bubble of sorts that would include regular testing for the novel coronavirus - at a Disney resort.

The union representing Major League Soccer's players said Sunday that it voted to approve a package of economic concessions, a step that could lead to the resumption of play in a tournament in the Orlando, Florida, area this summer.

"While a difficult vote in incredibly challenging times, it was taken collectively to ensure that players can return to competition as soon as they are safely able to do so," the MLS Players Association said in a statement.

MLSPA members agreed to a salary reduction - 7.5%, one person familiar with the talks said - as well as reduced team and individual bonuses. It also said it accepted modifications to the collective bargaining agreement, including a one-year extension through the 2025 season and "additional concessions to existing and future terms of the CBA."

This winter, the sides agreed to a five-year labor agreement.

Teams played two matches apiece before the novel-coronavirus pandemic led to a shutdown in mid-March. Facing the prospect of losing out on game-day revenue for perhaps the entire year, MLS owners have sought economic concessions from the players. The sides have exchanged proposals multiple times in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, the National Women’s Soccer League announced that all nine teams would gather in greater Salt Lake City in late June and compete in the Challenge Cup. The NWSL would become the first U.S. team sport to return from the pandemic shutdown.