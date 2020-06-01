Trash or wildly inventive art? It all depends on your point of view

As Rhode Island artist Tom Deininger sees it, nature is beauty — and trash is, too. Just depends how you look at it. In his artist’s statement, he says he’s turning “[expletive] into sugar.”

A bricolage of action-figures (the Joker, a dinosaur, GI Joe), rusted bike rims, a smashed air conditioner grill. In profile, you see total chaos. Look at it head-on and it’s a stunning mounted deer head.

The works “are completely about the medium. They’re about consumption,” he says. “This is something we consider beautiful made out of what we generally disregard as trash. So the message is: Everything is beautiful. And that’s true. If it takes a blue jay’s wing for you to see that piece of plastic that way, I’m happy to show you that.”





A bee sculpture made from broken sunglasses, prescription pill bottles, old film negatives, onion bags, action figures, and other objects.

A close-up view of some of the elements forming Tom Deininger's bee sculpture.

Deininger, 50, creates his found-object sculptures from his studio in Tiverton, R.I. He collects beach trash when he surfs, goes Dumpster diving, and might find parts of his next masterpiece blowing through a parking lot. His works have been shown in galleries around the world. But for now, the safest way to view his masterpieces is via Instagram, where his 99,000 followers get their minds blown almost every day.

“Genius!!!” “Your work is absolutely insane.” “No words.” “Once again, I see your art and i have to gather up my brain matter from around the room.”

To watch a video of his work is to think: Where does someone even begin to think that up?

I asked.

Q. So how do you do this?

A. It works really every which way. I’ll decide, because I like blue jays, to do a blue jay. So I’ll wind up doing three blue jay [sculptures] in different sizes and five blue jay paintings to ultimately get that final sculpture. I’ve spent longer in the world looking for that exact color — that iridescent cerulean-blue tail, that purple-gray mauve. I have that burned into my head now. So I’m looking around, and I might see a pail: “That’s the color. That’s it.”

Q. Right, OK.

A. The world becomes your palette. Any painter can tell you, they’re always painting in their head. And I’m doing that, but through [the lens of] what found objects might look like if tilted a certain way. It’s a bizarre scavenger hunt.

Q. Say you find an action figure on the ground. How do you translate that to: “This could be part of a birch tree”?

A. It could have any number of characteristics. It’s a red action figure and it’s got black boots. I can turn that directly on its sides, so the viewers just sees the black boots. So when you come off-perspective, or you approach the work, it morphs in a lot of ways coloristically — things start to recede, or come forward. It’s almost like jazz.

Q. I love that line in your artist’s statement, where you say “It’s escaping Alcatraz with some rope and a food tray.” It’s like your McGyver-ing.

A. Yes. That’s the whole thing. Every time I go to the beach to surf, I come back with stuff. And I try to use everything I can. If we told the whole world to start making things [out of trash] it would still have zero impact [laughs], but it’s more metaphor than practical.

Q. You said your work is a “celebration and condemnation of consumer pop culture.” In what ways do you see it as a celebration?

A. As human beings, our creativity is profound. If you look at an action figure, say Buzz Lightyear and Woody, somebody had to think of that whole story. Draw them, give them voices, personalities. And then all the way up rough producing the little figurines. The breadth and diversity of the stuff we create is all around us.

It’s like combing the world for characters if you’re putting together a big play. It opens the world up to possibilities.

Learn more at www.tomdeiningerart.com.

Interview was edited and condensed.