A kid with autism is part of the superhero team in new PBS series

There's a kid who can fly but is afraid of heights. There's a girl with the power to teleport and a boy who creates forcefields of bubbles. Plus there's a boy with an array of cool gadgets who is on the autism spectrum.

The PBS Kids’ animated series “Hero Elementary” is set inside a grade school where a diverse group of four superhero students are learning to master their special powers.

NEW YORK — There’s a new crop of superheroes coming to our TV this summer but they may need a little seasoning. After all, they’re only in elementary school.

The creators have been subtle about how they've portrayed the character of AJ Gadgets, who is on the high-functioning end of the spectrum. AJ doesn't like loud noises or wet clothes or to be apart from his beloved backpack. But he's part of the team and always comes to the rescue.

“We feel like there is so much strength in the idea of portraying a kid on the spectrum as just one of the kids and not making a huge deal about his autism,” said Christine Ferraro, who co-created the series with Carol-Lynn Parente.

Advertisement

The series leans into scientific principles as the characters confront various missions, like dealing with a huge ball rolling through the city, or taking care of a just-hatched baby swan. A helpful teacher encourages them to keep finding solutions even if they don’t succeed at first.

“You don’t come into this world knowing how to do everything. And so these kids struggle to learn in school, just like our kids struggle to learn how to do things,” said Ferraro.

Ferraro and Parente are longtime veterans of “Sesame Street,” which in 2015 introduced Julia, a 4-year-old girl Muppet with autism. They didn’t initially intend to have a child with autism on “Hero Elementary,” but as they fleshed out AJ’s character it started to make sense.

Advertisement

AJ’s teammates are aware of his needs and preferences — in one episode they desperately search for his lost backpack — and the show’s creators hope it can teach empathy and normalize the idea that all kids are different.

“I think it models how you can, with a few adjustments, adjust to a friend with different needs, whether it’s autism or anything else,” said Parente.

The series, which premiered Monday on PBS stations, the PBS Kids 24/7 channel, and PBS Kids digital platforms, is designed for children ages 4-7.



