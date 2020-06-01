fb-pixel
DEVRA FIRST

Support Boston’s Black-owned restaurants

Here are 40 local food and beverage businesses to consider backing with your dining dollars

By Devra First Globe Staff,Updated June 1, 2020, an hour ago
Jahriffe Mackenzie, Nahdra Ra-Kiros, and Chesterfield Coppin are co-owners of Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor at 340 Washington Street in Dorchester. Shown in 2018.
Jahriffe Mackenzie, Nahdra Ra-Kiros, and Chesterfield Coppin are co-owners of Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor at 340 Washington Street in Dorchester. Shown in 2018.Pat Greenhouse

Protests continue after George Floyd’s death, and Tony McDade’s death, and Breonna Taylor’s death, and Ahmaud Arbery’s death, against the backdrop of a pandemic that highlights racial injustice in America. Around the city, rallies and vigils are taking place. People are joining in, donating, doing the reading, supporting Black-owned businesses. For those hoping to do the last with dining dollars, here is a list of food and beverage businesses to patronize. Some are open for takeout, some are selling gift cards, some are getting ready to reopen soon. If your favorites are missing, please let us know.

50Kitchen

Advertisement

Ali’s Roti

Ashur Restaurant

Blue Mountain Jamaican Restaurant

Blue Nile

Bred Gourmet

Cafe Juice Up

Clarke’s Cakes & Cookies

The Coast Cafe

Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen

Discover Vegans

District 7 Tavern

Exodus Bagels

Flames

Fort Hill Bar & Grill

Jamaica Mi Hungry

La Fábrica Central

Las Vegas Seafood Restaurant

Lucy Ethiopian Cafe

M&M BBQ

Maxine’s on Saint James

MIDA

Neighborhood Kitchen

Next Step Soul Food Cafe

Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor

Obosá

Petsi Pies

Pit Stop Barbecue

Ripple Cafe

Savvor Restaurant & Lounge

Shea Butter Smoothies

Slade’s Bar & Grill

Soleil

Suya Joint

Tanám

Tawakal Halal Cafe

The Urban Grape

Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club

Wingz & Tingz

Yelu’s

ZaZ Restaurant

Advertisement

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.