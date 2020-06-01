Support Boston’s Black-owned restaurants

Protests continue after George Floyd’s death, and Tony McDade’s death, and Breonna Taylor’s death, and Ahmaud Arbery’s death, against the backdrop of a pandemic that highlights racial injustice in America. Around the city, rallies and vigils are taking place. People are joining in, donating, doing the reading, supporting Black-owned businesses. For those hoping to do the last with dining dollars, here is a list of food and beverage businesses to patronize. Some are open for takeout, some are selling gift cards, some are getting ready to reopen soon. If your favorites are missing, please let us know.

50Kitchen