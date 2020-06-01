Amtrak resumes modified high speed Acela service in Northeast Corridor; implements safety measures

Amtrak Acela service on the Northeast Corridor resumed with new safety measures Monday after over two months of reduced or suspended service, Amtrak officials said.

For the first time since mid-March, service on the Northeast Corridor will run on a modified schedule and restore three weekday roundtrips, Amtrak said in a statement. The agency will waive all change and cancellation fees for reservations made by August 31, including those booked with points, officials said.

Several safety initiatives were enacted to promote social distancing and minimize the risk of transmission of coronavirus, officials said. Ticket sales will be limited to allow physical distance between passengers, all employees and riders must wear face coverings while in stations, commonly touched surfaces will be disinfected frequently, and clear barriers were installed at customer counters at the busiest stations.