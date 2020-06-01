Amtrak resumes modified high speed Acela service in Northeast Corridor; implements safety measures

Amtrak Acela service on the Northeast Corridor resumed with new safety measures Monday after over two months of reduced or suspended service, Amtrak officials said.
For the first time since mid-March, service on the Northeast Corridor will run on a modified schedule and restore three weekday roundtrips, Amtrak said in a statement. The agency will waive all change and cancellation fees for reservations made by August 31, including those booked with points, officials said.
Several safety initiatives were enacted to promote social distancing and minimize the risk of transmission of coronavirus, officials said. Ticket sales will be limited to allow physical distance between passengers, all employees and riders must wear face coverings while in stations, commonly touched surfaces will be disinfected frequently, and clear barriers were installed at customer counters at the busiest stations.
“We are dedicated to doing everything possible to return service safely,” said Bill Flynn, president of Amtrak, in a statement in early May. “We want everyone to feel comfortable as they navigate this new normal.”
Acela fares will be available as low as $69 “in select markets” throughout June, officials said.
Riders are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes before departure, or one hour before departure if they need help with ticketing or baggage, officials said.
Since mid-March when service was initially reduced across most lines, the company has implemented other safety measures such as accepting cashless payments only, sending riders departure gate information through an app to minimize crowds, and encouraging electronic tickets which conductors can scan, officials said. Automatic doors, which riders can open with their foot, were installed in the trains and allow touchless movement between cars.
