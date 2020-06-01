Baker says camps, child care can reopen during Phase 2 of reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

Summer camps and child care facilities can open in Massachusetts during Phase 2 of the state’s gradual reopening of the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Charlie Baker said Monday.

Baker, speaking during his daily State House briefing, said child care and camps can open during the second reopening phase, which is slated to begin as soon as June 8. Camps will be permitted to open with limitations including “activity restrictions," Baker said, and more information on the process for reopening the facilities is available at mass.gov/reopening.

“Today, I signed an executive order to clarify which businesses and sectors fall into Phase 2,” Baker said.