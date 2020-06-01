Cardinal Sean O’Malley calls for peace after George Floyd demonstrations, violence in city

The leader of the Boston Archdiocese on Monday called for people to “embrace peace” following the George Floyd demonstrations Sunday in Boston that took a violent turn in the evening, with 53 people arrested, nine police officers hospitalized and dozens more treated in the field.
Cardinal Sean O’Malley delivered his message of peace via Twitter on Monday afternoon.
“Sunday saw peaceful protests in #Boston after the killing of George Floyd” in Minneapolis, O’Malley tweeted. “By evening some tried to overtake these constructive expressions of anger by acts of violence. To force change society needs we must embrace peace & reject all forms of violence & destruction of property.”
O’Malley continued, “This is a time for honest dialogue. A time for calm. A time for our communities to address the injustices suffered by the African American community. A time to recommit to cleansing our society of systemic racism."
The cardinal also included a link to his prior statement on the death of Floyd, a handcuffed 46-year-old Black man who died last week after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin, who was fired along with three other officers involved in the incident, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Floyd’s death have sparked protests in cities across the country, some of which have been marred by looting and violence.
