Demonstrators return to Boston streets, calling for end to police brutality

In West Roxbury, hundreds of people lined the traffic circle next to the station for the half-hour silent vigil, nearly all wearing masks and many holding handmade signs with messages like “Black Lives Matter” and “End Racism Now.”

In West Roxbury, organizers gathered Monday afternoon for a Black Lives Matter vigil at the traffic rotary outside Holy Name Parish and the neighborhood police station. And at 7 p.m., the faith group Prophetic Resistance, Boston will host an evening of prayer called “Knee For Justice: In Honor of George Floyd” on Blue Hill Avenue across from Grove Hall’s Mecca.

Demonstrators are holding a third night of actions in Boston on Monday, a day after peaceful protests downtown were marred by violence after nightfall amid nationwide unrest over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans killed by police.

On the cool, breezy evening, families who knew each other, many with kids on bikes or in strollers, greeted one another excitedly after not being together for weeks because of social distancing. As cars drove around the circle, many honked in support of those holding signs.

“Yes, we’re honoring George Floyd, and his life, but it’s also about the bigger picture. It’s about the police abuse of power and about how everyone’s life has value,” said Andrea Gonzalez, 18. “Bias can be deadly.”

Most people in the crowd of hundreds that lined the traffic circle in front of the West Roxbury police station were white. They said they felt it was important to show solidarity with black victims of racial injustice in their primarily white, middle-class neighborhood.

“If I can use my privilege to do something about it, I will,” said Judith Boggie, 15, of West Roxbury, who held a sign that said “No justice, no peace.”

Nearby, Emily Restivo, 36, of West Roxbury stood directly across from the police station and held up a sign that said “West Roxbury use your privilege and power for love.”

Restivo, who teaches third grade, said it has been difficult to explain to her black and brown students how to stay safe, and explain to her white students how to be allies.

“It’s hard in a community like ours,” she said. “We get a lot of colorblindness at the least and ‘blue lives matter’ at the most."

At the same time, she said, her young students are in many ways ahead of older people. They have a hard time understanding why someone wouldn’t be a friend to another person just because of the color of their skin.

Holding a sign won’t fix the big problems facing this country, she said, “but it’s what we can do now.”

A few police officers stood near the station and around the circle to monitor the gathering but there was no confrontation. At one point, a group of officers rode through the circle on motorcycles. Police had put up metal barriers to block demonstrators from standing on the lawn outside the station.

After about 45 minutes, the crowds at the traffic circle dispersed.

The Grove Hall event will include a 9-minute moment of silence, in recognition of the 8 minutes and 46 seconds former police officer Derek Chauvin held George Floyd pinned to the street as he begged for release.

Organizers also asked participants to wear face coverings and use social distance to help avoid spreading the novel coronavirus.

Danielle Williams, lead organizer of Prophetic Resistance, Boston, said Floyd’s death on Memorial Day was a trauma for Black Americans.

"We as a community have had to endure layers and layers of trauma in recent times — seeing it play out again last Monday was another layer,” Williams said in a statement. “Our target isn’t the police or the government, it’s about healing people. We need this chance to be together, to hold each other and to heal.”

Monday’s events in West Roxbury and Grove Hall are planned as solemn and prayerful, in contrast to the chaos that broke out in downtown Boston late Sunday.

Local leaders denounced the small fraction of protesters responsible for Sunday night’s vandalism, looting, and physical clashes with police, and pledged their support for peaceful protest and the cause of racial justice.

“We believe in activism and free speech. We believe in protecting that right, and we believe in peace, so we want to keep our city safe,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Monday at an event he hosted with Attorney General Maura Healey to pledge their commitment to structural change on race. “We should not let last night’s violence distract us from George Floyd’s memory and what his memory means, or any of countless other people that have been murdered.”

A Friday march in Floyd’s memory from the South End to Roxbury drew at least 1,000 people and was almost entirely peaceful. There were 10 arrests, all associated with altercations between small groups of protesters and officers standing watch outside neighborhood stations. Police used tear gas and physical restraint on some protesters.

On Sunday three separate protests roved the city and converged on Boston Common, where a crowd estimated at 20,000 kept a peaceful focus on Floyd and other Black Americans killed by police for about six hours.

But as crowds began to disperse around 9 p.m., the city’s coronavirus curfew, a few remaining protesters grew restive and police responded with force.

By night’s end, a police cruiser was in flames, groups of protesters had surrounded and attacked a Transit Police vehicle, officers had used batons, tear gas, and fists to subdue protesters, and looters were raiding the city’s most exclusive shops and high-bed department stores. There were 53 people arrested, according to Boston police.





