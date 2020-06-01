The dos and don’ts for Phase 2 of Rhode Island’s reopening

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m back following a week of too much golf and video games, but just the right amount of steak and chocolate cake. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

date 2020-06-01

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 14,928 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, after adding 106 new cases. The state announced seven more deaths, bringing the total to 718. There were 206 people in the hospital, 46 in intensive care, and 29 were on ventilators.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT (via the Globe’s Jeremy C. Fox and John Hilliard): A peaceful series of rallies to protest the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans at the hands of police turned sharply violent on Sunday night, as demonstrators pelted police with bottles and cans, torched a police cruiser, damaged vehicles, and looted stores throughout Downtown Crossing and the Back Bay.

THANK YOU: To Ed Fitzpatrick for writing Rhode Map all of last week. He agreed to hand the keys back over to me, but I can’t help but feel a little like Wally Pipp.

WELCOME TO PHASE 2

Most businesses in Rhode Island can reopen in some form beginning today, including restaurants (for indoor dining), gyms, hair salons, and child care programs.

State officials were still issuing new guidance for reopening as late as Saturday, so you can expect some confusion this week. If you have questions, e-mail me at dan.mcgowan@globe.com and I’ll try my best to get you answers. For now, here are a few key things to remember.

Restaurants

While outdoor dining was already allowed, restaurants can now offer indoor dining for up to 50 percent of their usual customer capacity. The rules for the size of your party are a tad confusing, so read carefully: There can be no more than eight people at one table and no more than 15 in one group. (Lap sitting is frowned upon, no matter how much you’re in love.) Establishments that might offer food such as nightclubs, movie theaters, and bowling alleys, are still not allowed to reopen.

Gyms

Fanny packs are typically only acceptable for dads at Disney World, but gyms are now an exception to the rule. While these businesses are expected to have plenty of cleaning products on hand, it would probably be wise to carry your own sanitizer for before and after those bicep curls. Close-contact activities are out, so you shouldn’t have to worry about those cute couples kissing near the ab machines. There are some plusses. Locker rooms and showers are closed, so those awkward conversations that merge politics and sports (“I bet Gina Raimondo and Roger Goodell are besties”) are on hold.

Hair salons

You should schedule your cut and color ahead of time, because salons and barbershops aren’t supposed to have people in waiting areas, and they’re not allowed to provide magazines or newspapers anymore. You should also expect to be screened at the door, and you’re required to wear a mask. This doesn’t apply to slightly balding people like me, but the state is encouraging salons to avoid using blow dryers for the time being.

Child care

If you’re a working parent or you just need a little me time, daycare centers are allowed to reopen under capacity limits. That means groups aren’t supposed to have more than 10 children in them. Here’s a helpful illustration of what the state expects, complete with very modern-looking rooms, but cars from the early 1990s.

Other key things to remember

For domestic travel, mandatory self-quarantine rules now apply only to people coming from places that still have a stay-at-home order in place. If you’re riding in an Uber or taxi, the driver is supposed to avoid using the air conditioner. Buses are still supposed to be limited to a maximum of 20 passengers. Visits to nursing homes are still prohibited.

NEED TO KNOW

⚓ Amanda Milkovits has an excellent story today on how Block Island is proceeding with caution as it prepares to welcome thousands of visitors from across the region this summer.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators is a Q&A with Keith Cooper, executive director of Beautiful Day, a Providence-based nonprofit that makes granola and prepares refugees to enter the job market. Have an idea for someone Ed should talk to for his weekly interview? E-mail him at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.

⚓ Ed and Amanda report that more than a thousand people participated in a mostly peaceful protest on Saturday carrying handmade signs demanding justice for George Floyd and the end of police brutality.

⚓ Have you eaten dinner at McCoy Stadium yet? Ed wrote about the bittersweet experience.

⚓ Worth your time: My colleagues Evan Allen, Bob Hohler, and Neil Swidey have a gripping tale on how Massachusetts, a state famous for health care excellence, has suffered such a vast loss of human life during the coronavirus pandemic.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ Governor Raimondo’s daily coronavirus update is at 1 p.m.

⚓ The Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics, and Oversight will take up a proposal to allow state senators to vote by proxy during the state of emergency.

⚓ The Environment Council of Rhode Island is hosting a virtual panel at 5 p.m. on how the state can build more climate-resilient communities in a post-coronavirus world.

⚓ Need something fun to do today? The Providence Tour Company is holding a citywide scavenger hunt.

