A dry start to June, and no rain in sight

Meteorological summer begins the 90 warmest days in the Northern Hemisphere. There are spots where it’s not exactly June 1, but for those of us here in the Northeast, the next three months bring the warmest and often most humid weather of the calendar.

Welcome to June! June is the start of meteorological summer. It’s also the start of hurricane season. Let’s look at each of these in a little more detail as they are related.

The reason why a meteorologists summer differs from astronomical summer, which won’t begin until June 20, has to do with the fact that we’ve already been gaining daylight for nearly six months. The peak of average temperatures arrives the third week of July, and temperatures have reached as warm as 100 degrees in June.

The brown area represents typical ranges of temperature from June to August. NOAA

The sunrise will be at its earliest in two weeks, but the sunsets will not peak until nearly two weeks later than that. The longest gap between sunrise and sunset occurs on the first day of astronomical summer.

The largest gap between sunrise and sunset occurs on June 20. TimeandDate.com

All of this solar heat is warming up the ocean quickly. Already we've had two named tropical systems Arthur and Bertha. Neither of these storms was significant. The fact that we've already had two tropical storms before the official start of the season is a leading indicator to the prediction of an active season.

The prediction is based on many factors including the current state of ENSO known as the El Nino Southern Oscillation. The lack of El Nino this year is raising the stakes for hurricane development. . When El Nino is present in the Pacific, it actually causes the winds to blow stronger where our Atlantic hurricanes form.. These winds tend to shear the hurricane development before it occurs. Since everything around the planet is connected, the current state of ENSO can also potentially bring a hot summer to New England.

Warmer than average conditions are predicted by NOAA this summer. NOAA

We've had a couple of years of adequate rainfall during the warm months. There's already drier than average conditions showing up just to the north of Massachusetts and I suspect this will continue to expand unless the current pattern changes dramatically.

With more people remaining at home this summer, there may be an added demand on water usage that when combined with the lack of rain could lead to more widespread water bans.

Drier than average weather is forecast through mid-June. NOAA

Of course, June has the most amount of daylight of the year but the night sky can also be interesting this month. The full moon this month is called the Strawberry Moon and will rise on June 5. The naming of the moon comes from the first harvestable fruit of the season.

Summer is here, and while this year is going to be different than any of the previous ones, we can rest assured there will be plenty of daylight to enjoy and hopefully a bounty of summer fun.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.