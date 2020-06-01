Fewer COVID-19 cases and deaths, as Rhode Island begins Phase 2 of reopening economy

PROVIDENCE -- As Rhode Island begins the second phase of reopening its economy Monday, the state Health Department is reporting a drop in new daily cases of COVID-19, fewer people hospitalized, and fewer deaths.
Governor Gina M. Raimondo is holding a news conference Monday at 1 p.m. to discuss the state’s response to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy.
Two people died from illnesses caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 720. There were 67 more people testing positive, bringing the total caseload to 14,991. There were 2,183 people tested on Sunday, out of a total of 156,835 tested since the beginning of March.
Advertisement
There are 195 people hospitalized because of COVID-19, including 46 in intensive care and 29 on ventilators. Since its height on April 28, when there were 378 people hospitalized, the number has been declining.
On Monday, the state is allowing the reopening of hair salons and barber shops, fitness studios and indoor dining, all with restrictions that require social distancing within the facilities and frequent cleaning.
This story will be updated during the news conference.
Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com