How to watch the Senate primary debate between Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy

Here’s what to know about the debate and how to watch.

Senator Edward J. Markey and Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III will debate for the first time in months on Monday in a Senate primary race that has been largely overshadowed by the coronavirus crisis and escalating nationwide protests against police brutality. The debate was originally scheduled for March, but was postponed amid shutdowns aimed at stemming the pandemic.

The debate will be between the incumbent Markey, and Kennedy, who currently represents Massachusetts’ fourth congressional district in the US House.

The debate will be moderated by Dave Madsen, an anchor at Western Mass News, with three panelists: Boston Globe columnist Adrian Walker, WBUR host Bob Oakes, and WCVB-TV anchor Janet Wu.

What time is the debate?

The debate begins at 7 p.m. and will run for about one hour.

How can I watch?

The debate, which will broadcast from Western Mass News in Springfield, will be livestreamed on BostonGlobe.com, and will also be aired live on several television and radio stations including WCVB-TV (Channel 5), WBUR-FM (90.9), WFCR-FM (88.5) in Western Mass., WTEN-TV in Albany, and WJAR-TV in Providence.

For Spanish-language viewers, the debate will be aired on Univision WUNI-TV in Needham and WHTX-TV in Springfield.

Who is sponsoring the debate?

The debate is being hosted by a consortium of statewide media ― including Western Mass News, The Boston Globe, WBUR, WCVB NewsCenter 5 ― and the University of Massachusetts Boston’s John W. McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies.

When is the election?

The Democratic Senate primary election will be held on Sept. 1. The general election is Nov. 3.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.