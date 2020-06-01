Maine reports 24 new coronavirus cases, Fryeburg Fair canceled

Cumberland County has also reported the most virus-related deaths, with 50, officials said. Waldo County trails with 14 deaths, followed by York with 10 deaths, Kennebec with nine deaths, and Androscoggin with two deaths. Franklin, Hancock, Penobscot, and Aroostook have each reported one death.

Fourteen of the new cases were reported in Cumberland County, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. The county has reported the highest number of cases with 1,189, followed by York and Adroscoggin with 391 cases and 304 cases, respectively.

Maine reported 24 new coronavirus cases and no deaths Monday afternoon, as the statewide case count rose to 2,349 and the death toll stood at 89.

The eight-day Fryeburg Fair, the state’s largest agricultural fair, was canceled this year due to health concerns, according to a statement from the board of trustees. The fair, which was founded in 1851, was scheduled to begin Oct. 4.

“We have consulted with many fairs and venues across the country who are faced with these same challenges,” the statement said. “Our first priority is to protect the health and safety of our community as well as the thousands of visitors who come to our rural town and fairgrounds each year.”

State health guidelines regarding social distancing and personal protective equipment would be “near impossible” to follow at the fair if it were hosted as originally scheduled, the statement said. It will be hosted next year from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10.

“We understand the fiscal role Fryeburg Fair plays in our community and the economic impact our event has on the many businesses, non-profits, entrepreneurs, farmers, landowners, and individuals in our community and this decision did not come easy,” the statement said.

As of Saturday, 50,078 coronavirus tests were completed across the state, officials said.

Another 34 people recovered since contracting the virus, officials said. A total of 1,586 people have recovered.

One more person was hospitalized since Sunday, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 284 people, officials said. Currently, 52 people are hospitalized, with 17 in critical care and 10 on ventilators.

There are 155 ICU beds and 242 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.

