Malden begins reopening city parks after coronavirus shutdown

Malden recently began a phased reopening of city parks and other open spaces that were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, May 25, public access resumed at Waitt’s Mount, Lincoln Common, High Rock, and Pine Banks Park, and to groups of 10 or fewer people at Community Gardens. Macdonald Stadium was reopened May 26 with limits set on the numbers allowed at one time. The Malden section of the Northern Strand Community Trail and Fellsmere Park have been open, and will remain so.

All visitors 2 years and older to the open outdoor facilities are required to wear masks if they cannot keep 6 feet from others. Use of playgrounds, organized sports, and picnicking are all prohibited for now. Additionally, restrooms are closed and visitors are responsible for carrying out their own trash.