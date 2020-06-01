Mass. woman dies while hiking in Sandwich, N.H.

A 48-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while hiking on a trail in Sandwich, N.H., Saturday morning, officials said.

The woman was hiking with several friends about half a mile from the start of the Wentworth Trail when she began experiencing chest pains shortly before noon, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement. The woman’s name was not released.

Her friends called 911 for help. First responders arrived at the trail and tried to resuscitate her, but were unsuccessful.