Mass. woman dies while hiking in Sandwich, N.H.

A 48-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while hiking on a trail in Sandwich, N.H., Saturday morning, officials said.
The woman was hiking with several friends about half a mile from the start of the Wentworth Trail when she began experiencing chest pains shortly before noon, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement. The woman’s name was not released.
Her friends called 911 for help. First responders arrived at the trail and tried to resuscitate her, but were unsuccessful.
The woman was pronounced at the scene, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
