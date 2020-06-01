Monuments on Boston Common, Public Garden defaced with graffiti following protests

Liz Vizza, the group’s executive director, said in all, 11 sites were damaged — four on Boston Common, six in the Public Garden, and one along the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

Memorials across three of the city’s major parks were hit with graffiti and vandalism Sunday night after tensions mounted between demonstrators and police following a day of mostly peaceful protests that wound through Boston.

One of the memorials targeted by vandals was the Robert Gould Shaw and the 54th Regiment Memorial, which was unveiled 137 years ago Sunday and depicts a pioneering group of Black soldiers marching into battle during the Civil War.

"Peaceful protest on #BostonCommon demanding racial justice. Hard to see legitimate protest turn destructive,” the Friends of the Public Garden said Monday on Twitter, after the sun came up and revealed the extent of the damage.

The tweet included a picture of the back of the monument to the 54th Massachusetts Regiment, which sits directly across from the State House and is currently undergoing a major renovation project. It was tagged with expletives and anti-police sentiment as well as the words “RIP George Floyd," the Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in an incident that has sparked protests across the country.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh called out the graffiti on “some of our most cherished public spaces” during a press conference Monday afternoon. He mentioned the monument to Shaw and the 54th Regiment specifically.

“That memorial is sacred to Black Boston and to our country,” Walsh said. “This was the very last thing that our city quite honestly needed.”

Officials from the Friends of the Public Garden said conservators were on scene Monday cleaning up the mess left behind by the late-night protests.

Graffiti was found at the base of the George Washington statue and on the 9/11 memorial in the Public Garden, as well as on the towering Soldiers and Sailors Monument at the peak of Boston Common, according to the group.

In a phone interview, Vizza said that a lot of people “floated in to help” with cleanup efforts in the parks as it became apparent just how widespread the damage actually was.

In one case, a group purchased cleaning supplies at a Home Depot and started to scrub graffiti off of the base of the Washington statue, according to a Globe reporter on scene.

Vizza said she was moved that people wanted to contribute, but that the work to fix the monuments is best left to professionals, since using the wrong types of supplies and equipment could further damage the artwork.

“You have to be very careful removing graffiti,” she said. “You need to leave it to the pros.”

Those looking to pitch in were directed towards picking up garbage and other debris strewn throughout the public parks, she said.

Vizza said while it was difficult to see many of the structures damaged, “it was so heartening for us to see the Common play the vital role it has played for generations as a center stage of civic life" during the daytime protests on Sunday.

“It’s a place where we come to peacefully express our views, and protest issues that we feel are unjust,” she said. “To see what remains is an ugly underbelly, but not the heart of the protests.”





Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.