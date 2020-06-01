Raynham girl accidentally run over by father’s car; sustains serious injuries

A 12-year-old girl was struck by her father’s car and sustained serious injuries while she was sunbathing in the driveway of her Raynham home Sunday afternoon, Raynham fire and police officials said in a statement.

Around 2:50 p.m., the girl was relaxing in the driveway of her Hall Street home when a car pulled into the driveway, not knowing she was there, officials said.

Police Chief James Donovan said the vehicle was driven by her father.