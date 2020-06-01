Teens lead protests against racism in Gloucester

Jada Exama, 14, Ella Anderson, 14, and Camilla Wilkins-Bowen, 15, are the organizers of the Youth Peace Movement of Gloucester. An estimated 300 people joined the teens to protest police brutality at the Grant Circle Rotary on Monday afternoon.

Three young voices are leading the fight against racism in Gloucester.

(From left to right) Ella Anderson, Jada Exama, and Camilla Wilkins-Bowen

“We felt like our voices were heard today,” Wilkins-Bowen said. “The community stepped up.”

The three best friends began planning together last week after watching the video showing the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

“It was just sickening to see how someone could have that much hate in their heart to make someone suffer to death,” Exama said.

Hoping to raise awareness about racial violence, the girls created a video with the help of several friends. The recording, posted online by Exama’s mother, shows the teens holding up signs and calling for justice, taking a knee in solidarity with victims of police brutality.

The popularity of the video, viewed more than 6,000 times since it was posted Saturday, galvanized the teens to do more.

“We knew we needed to start something and spread the movement,” Wilkins-Bowen said.

On Monday, the young protesters wore black as they held signs and called out for change. Fellow protesters wore masks as they lined up along the roadway, according to a video posted online. Several drivers honked and called out to the youths as they passed the rotary.

On three separate occasions, the teens stopped to take a knee, fists in the air, honoring George Floyd with silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time that former officer Derek Chauvin pressed down on Floyd’s neck with his knee. On each occasion they were joined by a prominent local elected official, including Massachusetts Senate Republican leader Bruce Tarr, Gloucester police chief Edward Conley III, and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.

The Youth Peace Movement of Gloucester took a knee with Chief of Police Edward Conley III on Monday Courtesy Ruthie Exama

The three girls said the gesture made them think about the pain Floyd must have experienced in those minutes.

“Just sitting there and reflecting in silence about how long it was — it was crazy,” Exama said.

The teens said they were disappointed to see looting and violence at so many of the protests springing up across the country, and they hoped Monday’s protest would demonstrate that change can be accomplished without bloodshed.

“We just want to show people that you can peacefully protest and get your point across,” Anderson said.

Community members were very supportive of the event, according to the girls. Several people donated food and beverages, including 20 boxes of pizza. State and local law enforcement officials stood nearby.

“They did an amazing job of keep us all safe,” Anderson said.

The teens are no stranger to racism. Wilkins-Bowen, who has one black parent and one white parent, spends most of her time in Gloucester. She said she is often startled to see kids get hassled by police in Dorchester, where her father lives.

“There’s such a difference between here and there,” she said.

Exama, too, said she transferred out of school in Rockport because she was frequently teased for the color of her skin.

“I was the only person of color in my school,” she said, adding that she never fought back against the racism she experienced. “I was too scared that it would escalate or become worse.”

Still, Exama said she does not regret her experiences in Rockport.

“A part of me is glad it happened,” she said. “It only made me stronger.”

All three girls said they are hopeful that Black communities will someday see justice for those who died.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of youth step up and be respectful, so I have faith in my generation,” Wilkins-Bowen said. “We’ll keep fighting for as long as we have to.”

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.