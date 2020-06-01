Woman rescued from Charles River says she was thrown in during an altercation

A woman who was rescued from the Charles River Monday morning told police she was tossed into the water during an altercation.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was found clinging to a pylon of the Massachusetts Avenue bridge near the Cambridge side of the river at about 5 a.m., said Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for Cambridge Police.

Cambridge firefighters pulled the woman from the river and brought her to the MIT Sailing Pavilion before taking her to a local hospital, Warnick said.