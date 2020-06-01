Damage comes at a tough time for businesses

Hurst said he was frustrated that Sunday’s peaceful protest would devolve into looting of retail stores, many of whom already have faced devastating economic losses due to the pandemic.

“It’s just horrible what we’re seeing. What’s next, you know?" said Jon Hurst, the president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts.

The vandalism and looting Sunday night in Boston came at a tough time for businesses, which have already been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s all very frustrating that as we’re hopefully on the doorstep of reopening, that some of these stores are further set back,” he said.

At Bromfield Jewelers, on a side street leading to the Downtown Crossing shopping district, co-owner Francis Picarde, 67, said it appeared that metal grates inside the shop had prevented anything from being stolen, and the damaged glass should be covered by insurance.

"We were lucky," said Picarde, standing by the threshold of the store as he and others worked to sweep up some remaining glass. "They didn't burn the place so it could've been worse."

Picarde said he watched portions of the protest on TV Sunday, but he didn’t expect things would turn violent in Boston like it had in other cities. But he got a call from the store’s alarm company at around 12:30 a.m. and drove from his home in Medford to assess the damage. When he arrived, the scene was chaotic, and he saw looters running out of a nearby TJ Maxx with arms full of clothes.

"Up and down the street, they were running wild. It was something I've never seen before," he said. "I had to walk all the way through them. It was pretty scary."

His business partner, Al Somerville, recalled: "They were provoking the police ... and then they were filming them so that they provoked the cops to do something stupid. But the police were very, very good."

Picarde's daughter, Kat Picarde, said the violence and vandalism was an unfortunate distraction from what Sunday's protest was really about.

“I think it’s just a shame that this violence and destruction takes away from the peaceful protesters, their original message,” she said. “I think they were being so responsible and respectful with trying to get their message across and it’s just a shame that some people took advantage of it and were so destructive. It had a very peaceful start to it, but it took the worst turn.”

The looting extended into other city neighborhoods early Monday morning.

Christopher Bray, the owner of Dasreals clothing store on Dorchester Avenue in Fields Corner, said that three people shattered his front door and “just ransacked the place” around 4 a.m. A few blocks down the street, the glass had been kicked in on the door of the EbLens streetwear store. Inside the window, stacks of empty hangers lay in a pile on top of shards of shattered glass.

As he swept up glass on the threshold of his storefront Monday morning, Bray expressed frustration at seeing people in his community do him harm. “I feel disappointed,” he said. “At the end of the day I do this so my community can see a different example of leadership.”

It’s the idea, he said, “that you can stick to your dream and make it happen.” He opened his store last year, and was just getting ready to reopen after the shutdown.

“I wanted to be an example of a dream that could come true,” he said.

Meg Mainzer-Cohen, president of the Back Bay Association, said property damage would likely be covered by insurance for business owners who have been searching for a way forward through the impacts of the coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s a hard day,” she said in a telephone interview as she assessed the damage to stores in the Back Bay. “The Back Bay Association is working to triage, to the greatest extent possible, how we can help businesses who are on the edge and we can support them in the direction of staying open.''

She said the Back Bay businesses, which were allowed to start selling items on the sidewalk last week, are likely to survive the looting and property damage from Sunday night because of the historic economic resiliency of the neighborhood.

“The priority right now is how to be as sensitive as we can about the true underlying concerns that people have about what happened to George Floyd … and how we can be a part of a community that supports everybody," she said. “We very much appreciated that most marchers were peaceful, positive, and there to support people of color.''