Kennedy, Markey to spar at live TV debate Monday

The hourlong debate gives Markey and Kennedy their best opportunity to capture voters’ attention, which has been consumed by the coronavirus pandemic and, in recent days, the wave of intense and sometimes violent protests fueled by the killings of Black people by police.

Senator Edward J. Markey and Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III are set to face off Monday night in a live television debate, injecting a bit of normalcy in a race that has been overshadowed by the unprecedented moment.

The forum — which will feature both candidates in the studio, at a safe distance — will be broadcast live from Western Mass News in Springfield. It was originally slated to take place in March, but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Since then, both candidates have struggled to stay relevant at this remarkable and terrible moment in America, and in Massachusetts, where than 6,800 people have died from COVID-19 so far. Traditional campaigning has been severely curtailed. Voters are worried about their health, the economic losses unleashed by the pandemic, and the general chaos all around.

That has left the race shrouded in uncertainty. Polls show Markey and Kennedy running about even. Political analysts say it’s harder than usual to predict the outcome, because it remains unclear which voters will show up to cast ballots on Sept. 1 — or how broadly state legislators will expand vote-by-mail options.

The one-hour debate will broadcast live from Western Mass News in Springfield and be streamed on BostonGlobe.com. It will air in the Boston-area on WCVB-TV (Channel 5) and on WBUR-FM (90.9). The forum will also air on Western Mass News, WTEN-TV in Albany, WJAR-TV in Providence, and in Spanish on Univision stations WUNI-TV in Needham and WHTX-TV in Springfield. On radio, it can also be heard on New England Public Radio, including WFCR-FM (88.5) in western Massachusetts. The debate will also be livestreamed on the websites of MassLive and the University of Massachusetts Boston and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face a Republican on Nov. 3. Shiva Ayyadurai and Kevin O’Connor have qualified for the GOP primary, according to the Massachusetts secretary of state.

