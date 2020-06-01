fb-pixel

Photos: Scenes from Washington, D.C., after peaceful protests turned destructive Sunday

By Associated PressUpdated June 1, 2020, 22 minutes ago
Police held a perimeter in front of burning and rolled over vehicles during a protest near the White House.
Police held a perimeter in front of burning and rolled over vehicles during a protest near the White House.Alex Wong/Getty

Secret Service agents rushed President Donald Trump to a White House bunker on Friday night as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion, some of them throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades.

Trump spent nearly an hour in the bunker, which was designed for use in emergencies like terrorist attacks, according to a Republican close to the White House who was not authorized to publicly discuss private matters and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The account was confirmed by an administration official who also spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The abrupt decision by the agents underscored the rattled mood inside the White House, where the chants from protesters in Lafayette Park could be heard all weekend and Secret Service agents and law enforcement officers struggled to contain the crowds.

Advertisement

Here are photos from the demonstrations:

A protester threw a US flag into a burning barricade during a demonstration near the White House.
A protester threw a US flag into a burning barricade during a demonstration near the White House.ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
AA man held up his fist during the protest.
AA man held up his fist during the protest.Alex Wong/Getty
A protester went to retrieve a flare that had been tossed at police and was immediately doused with tear gas.
A protester went to retrieve a flare that had been tossed at police and was immediately doused with tear gas.Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post
A protestor threw a tear gas canister back at police during a demonstration outside the White House.
A protestor threw a tear gas canister back at police during a demonstration outside the White House.SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators gathered to protest the death of George Floyd.
Demonstrators gathered to protest the death of George Floyd.MANDEL NGAN/Photographer: MANDEL NGAN/AFP


Members of the US Secret Service stood guard in front of the White House.
Members of the US Secret Service stood guard in front of the White House.Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post