Police fire tear gas to disperse D.C. protest as President Trump threatens to deploy the military in White House speech

WASHINGTON — Police set off tear gas bombs trying to disperse protesters as President Trump addressed the nation on Monday.

Trump threatened to deploy the military to quell the protests, which he said would “quickly solve the problem."

“Today I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the national guard in sufficient numbers, that we dominate the streets," Trump said. "Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled. If a city or state refuses to take the actions to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”