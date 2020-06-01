Dartmouth names Reid Cashman men’s hockey coach

Dartmouth athletic director Harry Sheehy announced the hiring of Reid Cashman on Monday as the new Koenig Family head coach of men’s hockey. Cashman, who will succeed 23-year coach Bob Gaudet , becomes the 22nd head coach in program history after spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals. A former defenseman, Cashman, a native of Red Wing, Minn., is a 2007 graduate of Quinnipiac, where he was an All-American, a first-team All-ECAC selection and a Hobey Baker top 10 finalist (2005). Following his professional playing career, he returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach, helping the Bobcats reach two Frozen Fours in 2013 and 2016. “I feel like I have been given the opportunity of a lifetime to be the head coach of the Dartmouth men’s hockey program,” Cashman said. “I am following a legendary coach, alum and person in Bob Gaudet. Coach Gaudet has run the program with integrity and class for the last 23 years. The standard has been set and I look forward to building on the foundation that he has laid.”

Ex-Auburn coach Dye dead, at 80

College Football Hall of Famer Pat Dye, who took over a downtrodden Auburn football program in 1981 and turned it into a Southeastern Conference power, died Monday. He was 80. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Dye died at a hospice care facility in Auburn from complications of kidney and liver failure. Harris said Dye tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted to the hospital for renal problems, but was asymptomatic. When Dye came to Auburn, he inherited a program that was deeply divided after only three winning seasons in the previous six years. In 12 years, he had a 99-39-4 record, Auburn won or shared four conference titles and the Tigers were ranked in The Associated Press’ Top 10 five times. Dye’s overall coaching record was 153-62-5 in 17 years at Auburn, Wyoming and East Carolina. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005. Dye’s coaching career ended in November 1992 when he was forced to resign after a pay-for-play scandal rocked the Auburn program, which was placed on two years’ probation. Dye served as athletic director as well as coach for most of his career with Auburn. He remained associated with the university after his resignation and was a frequent commentator on football talk-radio shows . . . Clemson receiver Justyn Ross, considered a first-round NFL draft pick next spring, will miss the upcoming college season due to a spinal condition uncovered after he was hurt at practice in March. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Ross, a 6-foot-4-inch, 205-pound sophomore from Phenix City, Ala., who led Clemson with 66 catches a year ago, will have surgery on Friday because of a congenital fusion of vertebrae he has had since birth. Ross also has a bulging disc. The condition was found after Ross apparently hurt his shoulder during a spring practice session before workouts were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic . . . Defending national champion LSU has for the first time scheduled football games with Southern and Grambling State, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward announced. Both games involving the historically black Louisiana schools will be played in LSU’s Tiger Stadium, with Southern visiting on Sept. 10, 2022 and Grambling visiting on Sept. 9, 2023 . . . The University of Southern California revoked the season tickets of a female person who self-identified as a football booster after “abhorrent and blatantly racist tweets,” athletic director Mike Bohn announced Monday.

Baseball

Murphy’s son injured in Denver protest

Tyson Murphy, the son of former Major League Baseball star Dale Murphy, was struck in the face by a rubber bullet as he joined one of the protests sweeping the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Murphy said his son and others were hurt while “peacefully protesting for justice for George Floyd” in Denver and tweeted an image of his son in a hospital, bleeding below his left eye. “Last night, my son was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet while peacefully protesting for justice for George Floyd. His story is not unique,” wrote Murphy, who briefly played for the Colorado Rockies and twice was a National League MVP with the Atlanta Braves. “Countless others have also experienced this use of excessive police force while trying to have their voices heard.” He went on to write that his son was lucky to avoid more serious injury, unlike others. “Luckily, his eye was saved due to a kind stranger that was handing out goggles to protesters shortly before the shooting and another kind stranger that drove him to the ER,” he wrote. “Others were not so lucky and will be permanently disabled due to excessive police force.”

Dykstra’s defamation suit dismissed

A New York Supreme Court judge dismissed Lenny Dykstra’s defamation lawsuit against former New York Mets teammate Ron Darling, ruling the outfielder’s reputation already was so tarnished it could not be damaged more. Dykstra claimed he was defamed when Darling alleged in his recently published book he had made racist remarks toward Boston pitcher Oil Can Boyd during the 1986 World Series. Justice Robert D. Kalish in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan did not evaluate whether the remarks occurred. Darling wrote Dykstra was “one of baseball’s all-time thugs” and was in the on-deck circle at Boston’s Fenway Park before Game 3 of the 1986 World Series while Boyd warmed up and was “shouting every imaginable and unimaginable insult and expletive in his direction — foul, racist, hateful, hurtful stuff.” Darling called it “the worst collection of taunts and insults I’d ever heard — worse, I’m betting, than anything Jackie Robinson might have heard, his first couple times around the league.” . . . The Washington Nationals’ ownership group reversed course and will pay the organization’s minor league players a $400 weekly stipend in June, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. The owners had previously decided to reduce the stipends to $300 per week, then changed their minds amid social media backlash and after Nationals major league players vowed to cover the difference.

Miscellany

Liverpool players honor Floyd

Liverpool players took a knee around the center circle at Anfield Stadium on Monday in a gesture of support following the death of George Floyd. Squad members posted a picture of the act on their social media accounts with the caption, “Unity is strength #BlackLivesMatter.” The picture of 29 players from the English Premier League leaders was taken during a training session. Star players Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and captain Jordan Henderson were among those to post the picture that was retweeted by the official account of Liverpool, which is owned by Fenway Sports Group . . . Aamir Simms, the leading scorer of Clemson men’s basketball team, is returning for a final season after withdrawing his name from the NBA draft. Simms, a 6-8 junior forward from Palmyra, Va., who averaged a team-best 13 points along with 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists, had until June 3 to pull out of the draft after announcing in March his intentions to go pro. He did not hire an agent, making him eligible to return for his senior year . . . Janez Kocijančič, Slovenia’s leading sports official for decades, died on Monday. He was 78. The European Olympic Committees, of which Kocijančič was the ruling president, said he died after “a sudden and severe disease” in Ljubljana without elaborating.

