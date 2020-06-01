Doc Rivers offers heartfelt statement on protests: ‘Being black in America is tough’

Former Celtics coach Doc Rivers issued a statement on Sunday night in response to protests across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“My father was a 30-year veteran of the Chicago police department, and if he were still with us right now, he’d be hurt and outraged by the senseless acts of racial injustice that continue to plague our country,” he wrote.

“Being black in America is tough. I’ve personally been called more racial slurs more than I can count, been pulled over many times because of the color of my skin, and even had my home burned down.”