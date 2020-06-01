Doc Rivers offers heartfelt statement on protests: ‘Being black in America is tough’

Former Celtics coach Doc Rivers issued a statement on Sunday night in response to protests across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
“My father was a 30-year veteran of the Chicago police department, and if he were still with us right now, he’d be hurt and outraged by the senseless acts of racial injustice that continue to plague our country,” he wrote.
“Being black in America is tough. I’ve personally been called more racial slurs more than I can count, been pulled over many times because of the color of my skin, and even had my home burned down.”
Rivers, who coached the Celtics from 2004-13 and won an NBA title in 2008, is currently the coach of the Clippers.
“The response we are seeing across the nation, to the murder of George Floyd, is decades in the making,” he continues. “Too often, people rush to judge the response, instead of the actions that prompted it.”
Rivers goes on to say: “Our society must start getting comfortable with the uncomfortable conversation and do the right thing. Silence and inactivity are not acceptable anymore. Now is the time to speak.”
Rivers encourages readers to vote in November.
“Your words carry a lot of weight and your ballots carry even more. The day has come to confront real problems, and be part of the solution.”
The NBA community has been active in the response to Floyd’s death. Celtics star Jaylen Brown traveled to Atlanta, in his home state, to participate in protests on Saturday. On Sunday, three players – Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter, and Vincent Poirier – joined crowds in Boston in a peaceful protest.