Instant replay: The best sports on TV Tuesday night

What to rewatch
Some channel –flipping may be required
Tuesday, June 2
Canadiens-Bruins, Game 2, 1990 Adams Division finals
NESN, 6 p.m.
Cam Neely scores twice, including the tying goal with under 2 minutes in regulation. But do you remember who scores the winner? The answer is at the end of the broadcast.
Rockies-Red Sox, Game 1, 2007 World Series
NESN, 8 p.m.
How much of a rout was this one? Even Julio Lugo had three hits.
