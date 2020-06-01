fb-pixel

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Tuesday night

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated June 1, 2020, 35 minutes ago
Cam Neely scored twice in Game 2 of the 1990 Adams Division finals.
Cam Neely scored twice in Game 2 of the 1990 Adams Division finals.BOHN, JOHN GLOBE PHOTO/The Boston Globe

What to rewatch

Some channel –flipping may be required

Tuesday, June 2

Canadiens-Bruins, Game 2, 1990 Adams Division finals

NESN, 6 p.m.

Cam Neely scores twice, including the tying goal with under 2 minutes in regulation. But do you remember who scores the winner? The answer is at the end of the broadcast.

Rockies-Red Sox, Game 1, 2007 World Series

NESN, 8 p.m.

How much of a rout was this one? Even Julio Lugo had three hits.


Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.