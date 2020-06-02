David Costabile’s portrayal of Wags in ‘Billions’ tells a tale of versatility

Let’s face it, most actors play some version of their familiar persona in role after role, with only slight variations. True shape-shifters like Meryl Streep, Michael Sheen, Tatiana Maslany or the late Philip Seymour Hoffman are relatively rare.

That’s one of the reasons I’ve been so impressed by David Costabile’s performance in Showtime’s “Billions’’ as Mike “Wags’’ Wagner, a goateed reprobate who serves as henchman to hedge fund manager Bobby “Axe’’ Axelrod (Damian Lewis.)

If Mephistopheles worked in finance, he’d look and sound something like Wags. As Axe Capital’s ruthlessly amoral enforcer, Wags likes nothing more than dreaming up reprisals to Axe’s foes. Anyone who saw Costabile in “Breaking Bad’’ as Gale, the eager-to-please chemist-turned-meth-lab assistant, might have trouble believing it’s the same actor. The characters are polar opposites.