David Costabile’s portrayal of Wags in ‘Billions’ tells a tale of versatility

Let’s face it, most actors play some version of their familiar persona in role after role, with only slight variations. True shape-shifters like Meryl Streep, Michael Sheen, Tatiana Maslany or the late Philip Seymour Hoffman are relatively rare.
That’s one of the reasons I’ve been so impressed by David Costabile’s performance in Showtime’s “Billions’’ as Mike “Wags’’ Wagner, a goateed reprobate who serves as henchman to hedge fund manager Bobby “Axe’’ Axelrod (Damian Lewis.)
If Mephistopheles worked in finance, he’d look and sound something like Wags. As Axe Capital’s ruthlessly amoral enforcer, Wags likes nothing more than dreaming up reprisals to Axe’s foes. Anyone who saw Costabile in “Breaking Bad’’ as Gale, the eager-to-please chemist-turned-meth-lab assistant, might have trouble believing it’s the same actor. The characters are polar opposites.
Whereas Gale seemed unsure whether he had the right to take up any space on the planet, Wags swaggers through the world as if it belongs to him. Wags may be a second banana to Axe, whom he idolizes, but he comports himself like an alpha dog, complete with a fierce bite. Yet in the lighter moments of “Billions,’’ Wags functions as a figure of comic relief. Costabile makes him semi-likable.
In recent episodes of “Billions,’’ Costabile has shown us still another side of his character, poignantly conveying the regrets Wags feels over his failures as a father. That introspection doesn’t last long, of course. And the solution Wags settles upon to redress his paternal guilt is, shall we say, entirely in character.
