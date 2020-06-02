AG Healey urges business leaders to seize ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ to address racial inequity

She referenced the protest and riots of the past few days over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. “Yes, America is burning, but that’s how forests grow.””

“We have a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Healey said in a speech to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. “The challenge I pose to all of us this morning is: Will we seize it?

Attorney General Maura Healey gave a rousing call to action on Tuesday, urging Boston business leaders to do their part in curbing the systemic racism and inequities that prompted protest marches across the country in the past week.

Healey gave her passionate speech from her Beacon Hill office, to more than 300 chamber members on a Zoom call. It’s a challenge that business people have been asked to meet many times before. But it’s taken on newfound urgency as they watched violence in their hometown Sunday night after thousands participated in a peaceful rally.

“I support calls for a revolution, but not the revolution of violence in our streets,” Healey said. “I’m calling for a revolution in mindset, a fundamental change to our ingrained assumptions.”

She urged the white business people on the call to talk with their Black and brown colleagues about their experiences: what it’s like to be questioned by security when they visit their offices on weekends, to be pulled over while driving to work, to teach their children how to behave in public to protect their safety.

“If there is anything I wanted to do as AG, it was to address the centuries-long systemic racism,” Healey said. “I’ve fallen short.”

Healey was originally scheduled to speak to the chamber about the COVID-19 crisis, but switched subjects in light of the events of the past few days. But, she did note that the pandemic has also exposed and exacerbated the racial disparities that so many people are out in the streets protesting.

Amid the widespread loss from COVID-19, Healey said “there have been other kinds of suffering that we need to acknowledge, too.”

In particular, she said, the pandemic has changed perceptions of essential workers. The group certainly includes doctors, other healthcare workers, first responders. But Healey cited others as well: drugstore and supermarket employees, delivery drivers, food production workers.

“They are disproportionately people of color,” Healey said. “These workers have put their health on the line to get us through this crisis. … They need livable wages and benefits.”

She said some large companies such as Amazon have made millions on this pandemic. If Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos can invest in space exploration, she said, he can certainly make sure his workers have adequate personal protective equipment.

State policymakers should place a higher priority on childcare, community healthcare, and telemedicine — to ensure some communities aren’t being left behind.

Executives on the call, she said, should listen to their Black and brown employees who are scared, exhausted and upset in this troubled time. “Let them know you see them, you care, and they matter to you,” she said.

She said companies should protect their corporate offices that promote diversity and inclusion, or create one if they don’t have them; they are too important to be sacrificed in budget cuts, as happened in the 2008 recession. And she urged executives to support Black-owned businesses, and to get behind policies championed by minority lawmakers on Beacon Hill.

“As we reopen, we can’t go back,” Healey said. “The new normal must address the deep inequities that the COVID crisis has exposed.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.