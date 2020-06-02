Modern Pops are sweet, puckery, and mostly made of flash-frozen whole fruit

Strawberry Lemonade Modern Pops.

It’s a summertime favorite: frozen pops. Buy molds and create your own. You can make endless iterations of the refreshing treat. But when time is short, a tasty backup to have in the freezer are the fruit bars from Modern Pop, a Southern California brand that Market Basket stores are now stocking ($3.99 for a 4-pack). The iced treats are made only with flash-frozen whole fruit, water, organic agave nectar, and lemon or lime juice, and without additives. Sweet and puckery, embedded with bits of fruit, and 45 to 60 calories each, the flavors include strawberry lemonade, pineapple, raspberry pomegranate, mango, and more. Founders Julie and Brad Podolec started the business seven years after first selling Julie’s homemade iced fruit bars from a pushcart. She came up with the frozen treats using fruit from the farmers’ market when her little boy was teething and wanted something frosty to soothe him. They’re reviving on a hot day. themodernpop.com.