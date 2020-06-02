The North End’s Frank DePasquale talks about restaurant life in phase two

Frank DePasquale is the unofficial mayor of the North End, although he also has homes in Marblehead and Florida. He founded and heads the neighborhood’s Chamber of Commerce and runs multiple businesses there, from Bricco (both a bakery and a salumeria) to more sophisticated restaurants such as Aqua Pazza, Quattro, and Trattoria Il Panino. He also runs Fratelli at the Encore Boston Harbor. For now, a handful of his restaurants are open for takeout. The 68-year-old entrepreneur — “but I look like I’m 50,” he says — reflects on how COVID-19 will alter the summer season in his densely packed, tourist-heavy corner of the city.

Let’s put it like this: Takeout doesn’t really work, when my restaurants are geared toward sit-down. I might be doing 2.5 and 5 percent of what I do just for takeout. It’s not working for me personally. We’re excited about opening.

What do you think of the new state reopening plans?

I’m hearing that on June 8, we can reopen for outside seating only, chairs and tables along the streets. Hanover, Parmenter, etc. We’re excited about that. At least we have a date where we can allow purveyors to get food ready, set up the six-foot spacing, and getting most of our people off of unemployment.

How many employees do you have?

I have 600 employees. I hope half will come back.

What do you need to be able to sustain the businesses?

What would help is to have outside seating; it would help us. On June 28, we could possibly have indoor seating and have bars open for alcohol, served with food. If it’s really a small space, they could allow for partitions, glass, plexiglass, or some type of clear plastic. They are not going to mandate the 25 to 50 percent [capacity] — only six-foot spacing.

What’s been the mental and emotional toll of COVID-19?

It is devastating. We went through the greatest winter of all time. In January, it was almost like summer numbers. All of a sudden — with probably the best winter we had, limited snow, great weather every weekend — then we get hit with this virus. Honestly, it put us all at a standstill and made me reflect on everything I need and I don’t need, all the materialistic things that people say to buy. Sometimes we’re not satisfied with what we have. It made me reflect upon being thankful for the job we have, the family.

Honestly, I have said it always, this is the greatest city, community, neighborhood in the country. This North End is the greatest place in the world. It is. You have an owner outside of every single business in the North End, and we stand all as one. We care for each other; when someone is sick, we help out. When someone cries, we cry. When they laugh, we laugh with them.

What material things don’t you need?

Maybe you don’t need two cars; you just need one. Maybe you don’t need two watches; you need one. You don’t need to overspend. Save up a little money, and if things like this happen, it’s better to have the money saved.

How are your employees doing?

They’re my second family. Anyone I could help to pay a rent, or support, a nice word — I stayed in touch with all of them and reassured them they all had their job if they wished to come back. I told them we’d get by this and just kept them in a positive mood. There’s been anxiety and stress. In this business, you’re not just a restaurateur. You are a psychiatrist, a family planner, a plumber, electrician, interior designer. You are a little bit of everything. I went to school for phys-ed and psychology, and I had to use a lot of psychology. I went to school to be a coach at Boston State and Suffolk, and I am the coach of those people to the best of my ability.

Anyone who wants to work for half pay, they are welcome, half hours and half pay — you are welcome to it. I saved up a few dollars to do it. So far it’s worked out; [fewer] people have gone on unemployment. They’re doing little clean-up things, adjustment, organizing. I just try to keep them as busy as possible.

How will you keep customers and employees safe when you reopen?

Number one, it has to start with constant meetings. Make sure employees are safe. If they’re sick, you quarantine for 14 days. Whatever it takes to make my staff safe, I hope that reflects on my making customers very safe. We’ll have hand sanitizer on every table, we’ll make sure our menus are takeout menus, we’ll make sure our tablecloths get changed every service, we’ll make sure to have temperature tests at the front door of every restaurant. We’ll make sure our employees wash their hands every hour. There will be masks for all our employees and any customers who wish to have them. Whatever I can do.

Will you take customers’ temperatures, too?

I’m thinking about customers as well. I am telling you, you can come to any one of my restaurants, and you will feel safe.

What have you been eating lately?

If I can be honest with you, I have a diet I do myself: Every day since this virus started, at one of my restaurants, I cook a healthy employee meal. Everyone’s immune system has to be on a high. I have bought more vitamins for my staff than you can imagine. I said, ‘Here, boost up your immune system.’ I have studied this. I have listened to what my friends in Italy are doing; I’ve talked to scientists at MIT and Harvard. I have studied this virus. What I’m telling people to do is to eat leafy greens, beans, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, grains. Get off the heavy stuff. Watch your diet. It seems to me a lot of people who are dying are suffering from a weak immune system.

Today, for example, I bought 30 pounds of halibut. That’s what I’m feeding my staff, with salad and roasted potatoes. I usually feed 70 to 80 people a day. Every day I have a different meal for people who work in the neighborhood. … I give the meals away every day, since the virus started.

What do you miss the most about pre-pandemic life?

I miss gambling. It’s my past time, that 15 minutes of playing blackjack and enjoying the casino we have next door. I can’t even tell you how much I miss it. I can’t wait until [the Encore] opens, and not just because I have a restaurant there. I enjoy the entertainment, and it’s the greatest thing that happened to Boston.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.