Recipe: Marinate chicken drumsticks in orange and cumin, then grill until charred and smoky

Serves 4

Chicken is transformed on the grill, even more so with a flavor-packed marinade of orange, sherry vinegar, brown sugar, and warm spices. When the drumsticks are ready for the grill, place them over a medium to medium-high flame. In this case, grill marks aren't important; go for an even char. To achieve that, turn them often and move any that are cooking too quickly to a cooler section of the grill. Take the drumsticks all the way to 180 degrees on a meat thermometer so the meat comes easily off the bone. The smoky poultry pairs wonderfully with just about any starch or grain, such as rice or couscous, or a plate of grilled vegetables, or a big green salad.

Grated rind and juice of 1 orange 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar 1 tablespoon brown sugar 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon ground coriander ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon Pinch cayenne pepper Salt and black pepper, to taste 12 chicken drumsticks (3 to 4 pounds) Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh parsley

1. In a bowl that's big enough to hold all the drumsticks, stir together the orange rind and juice, sherry vinegar, brown sugar, garlic, cumin, coriander, cinnamon, cayenne, salt, and black pepper.

2. Add the drumsticks to the marinade and toss well until they are coated all over. Refrigerate for at least 2 to 4 hours or for as long as overnight.

3. Remove the chicken from the refrigerator. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium or medium-high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel dipped into canola or vegetable oil, quickly brush the grill grates.

4. Place the drumsticks on the grill. Grill them for 30 to 35 minutes, turning often, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the drumsticks registers 180 degrees. If any begin to blacken too quickly, move them to a cooler section of the grill.

5. Remove the drumsticks from the grill and arrange on a platter. Garnish with parsley.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick