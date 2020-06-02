Recipes: Three light and healthy dips for a summer night

This week we bring you three light and summery dips that will take you beyond carrot sticks and a bowl of ranch dressing. Inspired by the Greek htipiti, whipped feta cheese forms the base of a light dip flecked with red pepper flakes, fresh mint, and pickled peppers. Walnuts thicken a rich spread of charred, pureed eggplant, which we brighten with sweet-tart pomegranate molasses for our version of Persian kashke bademjan. And we take a cue from the Middle East for a tangy yogurt-based dip boldly flavored with cilantro, chilies, and garlic.

Makes about 1½ cups

Processing the feta and cream cheese before adding the remaining ingredients is the key to a light, whipped texture. Instead of pre-crumbled feta, which can be dry and chalky, look for block feta packed in brine, ideally made with sheep’s or goat’s milk.

We like garnishing with mint, olive oil, and pepper flakes. Use as a dip for crudite, warm crusty bread, or hearty seeded crackers. The feta can be refrigerated for up to a week.

8 ounces feta cheese

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 garlic clove, peeled and smashed

3 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

2 tablespoons chopped mild Peppadew peppers

In a medium bowl, cover the feta with water and let sit for 10 minutes. In a small bowl, combine the lemon juice and garlic and let sit for 10 minutes.

Discard the garlic clove; reserve the lemon juice. Drain the feta and pat dry, then crumble.

In a food processor, combine the feta and cream cheese. Process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add the oil, lemon juice, paprika, pepper flakes, and black pepper. Process until well mixed, about 30 seconds. Scrape the bowl, add the mint and Peppadews, then pulse until combined.

Taste and season with pepper flakes and black pepper. Refrigerate the dip for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Eggplant-walnut dip (kashke bademjan). Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Eggplant-Walnut Dip (Kashke Bademjan)

Makes 3½ cups

Our simplified but equally flavorful version of Persian kashke bademjan uses the broiler to cook the vegetables and whole-milk yogurt for creaminess. We also add pomegranate molasses for its sweet-tart notes, a generous dose of fresh herbs, and Aleppo pepper for its intriguing hint of heat. (If you cannot find Aleppo pepper, substitute a pinch of cayenne.) The consistency of the dip is best after being refrigerated for at least 12 hours, but its flavor is fullest at room temperature, so let it stand on the counter for about an hour before stirring in the herbs and adding the garnishes. Serve the dip with warmed pita bread or seeded crackers.

Avoid eggplants that weigh more than 1 pound each, as they tend to have more seeds and can be bitter. Choose eggplants with taut, glossy skin and no bruises or brown spots.

1 large yellow onion, peeled and cut into 8 wedges

7 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided, plus extra to serve

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 1-pound eggplants, peeled and cut into 1-inch-thick rounds

¾ cup walnuts, toasted and chopped, divided

½ cup whole-milk yogurt

1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses

1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper (optional, see note)

¼ cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint, divided

Pomegranate seeds, to garnish

Set the broiler to high with a rack 6 inches from the element. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

In a large bowl, toss the onion with 2 tablespoons of the oil and 1 teaspoon salt. Arrange the onion wedges in a single layer on one corner of the prepared baking sheet. Place the eggplant rounds in a single layer on the same baking sheet and brush both sides with the remaining 5 tablespoons olive oil. In a small bowl, combine 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper, then use it to season both sides of the eggplant.

Broil until the eggplant is well browned, 10 to 15 minutes. Flip each round (but not the onions), then broil until the second sides are well browned, another 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly. Finely chop half of the eggplant and transfer it to a medium bowl; set aside.

In a food processor, process ½ cup of the walnuts until they turn into a paste that clings to the sides of the bowl, about 15 seconds. Scrape down the bowl and add the yogurt, pomegranate molasses, Aleppo pepper (if using), and ½ teaspoon salt.

Process until combined, about 1 minute, scraping the bowl as needed. Add the whole eggplant rounds and the onion and process until smooth, about 15 seconds. Transfer to the bowl with the chopped eggplant and stir. Cover and refrigerate for at least 12 hours or up to 3 days.

About 1 hour before serving, remove the dip from the refrigerator and let come to room temperature. Stir in the parsley and ¼ cup of mint, then taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with the remaining 2 tablespoons mint, the remaining ¼ cup walnuts, and the pomegranate seeds.

Spicy cilantro-yogurt dip. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Spicy Cilantro-Yogurt Dip

Makes about ½ cup

Steeping the garlic and chili in vinegar for a few minutes softens their harshness while also infusing the vinegar so their flavors are distributed. For added chili heat, leave some or all of the seeds in the serrano chili before chopping.

Avoid nonfat Greek yogurt—its flavor is too lean and its texture too chalky to make a creamy, flavorful dip.

1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar

1 medium garlic clove, finely grated

1 serrano chili, stemmed, seeded and finely chopped

Kosher salt

½ cup plain whole-milk or low-fat Greek yogurt

1 cup lightly packed fresh cilantro, finely chopped

Extra virgin olive oil, to serve

In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, garlic, chili, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Let stand for about 5 minutes to let the garlic mellow. Stir in the yogurt and cilantro, then season with salt if needed. Transfer to a serving bowl and drizzle with oil.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows. Globe readers get 12 weeks of complete digital access, plus two issues of Milk Street print magazine, for just $1. Go to 177milkstreet.com/globe. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.