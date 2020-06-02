After a chaotic night, this is what downtown Providence looked like this morning

Welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and today’s the kind of day where it would be a good idea to do something nice for someone else. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .



ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 14,991 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 67 new cases. The state announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 720. There were 195 people in the hospital, 46 in intensive care, and 29 were on ventilators.

In honor of today’s relatively boring presidential preference primary, I prepared a really good edition of Rhode Map about local races to watch this year that included a few mini scoops, like former state representative and gubernatorial candidate Joe Trillo confirming his interest in running for the open Senate seat in District 31, and Pawtucket Councilman Tim Rudd telling me he’s likely to run against his council colleague Meghan Kallman in the Democratic primary for the open Senate seat in District 15.

But then last night happened.

At least 40 people were arrested in Providence overnight when a protest over the death of George Floyd quickly turned violent, with dozens of people storming the Providence Place mall, a police cruiser being set on fire, and widespread damage being done to businesses in every corner of downtown.

Mayor Jorge Elorza and Governor Gina Raimondo will undoubtedly speak to the media later today, but here’s a glimpse of what downtown Providence looked like early this morning.



A window at Pizza Queen on Weybosset Street was broken, and the restaurant’s ATM machine was pulled out, vandalized, and left on the sidewalk.



A shattered window at the Bank Newport on Dorrance Street.







This is a broken window at Providence City Hall.







A window at the bar connected to the Hotel Providence was completely smashed.







This is the top of a parking meter a block away from City Hall.







This is ENO Fine Wines around 2 a.m. Tuesday.







Civil Providence saw its front window destroyed and a significant amount of looting.







The brand new Beatrice Hotel faced some vandalism last night.







These are shoe boxes that were thrown in the parking lot just steps away from a Washington Street sneaker store that saw looting.

NEED TO KNOW



⚓ My latest: Hundreds of public school teachers across Rhode Island are facing layoffs as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to wreak havoc on state and local budgets, and state leaders are offering few clues on how much aid districts should expect for the fiscal year that begins next month.

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick reports that hundreds of high school students in Providence have signed a petition calling on the district to do a better job of recognizing the class of 2020, even if a traditional graduation ceremony is impossible.

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo told reporters on Monday that the tragic death of George Floyd should spur everybody to ask what they can do as individuals or institutions to combat racism.

⚓ Via Amanda Milkovits: Courts were back in session on Monday for the first time since mid-March, though only a few courtrooms were open for people to appear in person. Most of the defendants are still appearing in live video straight from the Adult Correctional Institution. One was a man who’d been among those inmates released early from the ACI as the prison tried to reduce its population during the pandemic. He was charged with breaking quarantine, allegedly when he obtained drugs and overdosed.

⚓ Speaking of courts, Superior Court Judge Brian Stern has ruled that sports betting in Rhode Island is constitutional, but attorney Joseph S. Larisa Jr. is already vowing to bring the case to the state Supreme Court.

⚓ Congratulations to Wheeler School student Isaiah Suchman on winning the contest for the best “I voted” sticker.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY



⚓ If you didn’t vote by mail today, you can still vote at one of the 47 polling places that are open across the state. You can find your polling place here or you can drop off your mail ballot at your local City or Town Hall.

⚓ Governor Raimondo’s daily coronavirus update is at 1 p.m.

⚓ The Senate Committee on Housing and Municipal Government is scheduled to discuss several bills today, including a proposal to allow Newport to place a $106 million bond referendum to build a new high school on the November ballot

⚓ Temple Beth-El is hosting a virtual discussion at 4 p.m. with Brown University professor John Friedman about what big data can tell us about the pandemic-related crash of the economy.

⚓ CareLink, a nonprofit network of senior care providers, has launched a daily television show called “Room with a View” that is dedicated to reducing social isolation for older adults. The program will air each day at 2 p.m. on CW Providence, and twice on Sundays at 8 a.m. on Fox Providence and 9 a.m. on myRITV.

Thanks for reading.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.