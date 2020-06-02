After a night of destruction, Providence starts the cleanup

He and others, including Rhode Island State Police Colonel James Manni, said they do not believe that the agitators were legitimate protesters upset by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes in Minneapolis a week ago.

Meanwhile, 65 people arrested overnight for vandalism and looting were scheduled to be arraigned in district court this morning. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said 35 of them are Providence residents, five are from out of state, and the rest live in other Rhode Island communities.

PROVIDENCE -- Business owners are spending today assessing the damage to their stores, including many that line streets downtown near City Hall, and starting the long process of cleanup and recovery.

Rather, they believe they were a loosely organized mob that planned the looting spree and destruction.

Asked how the city would prepare in the event that more looting and violence breaks out, Elorza said he intends to speak with Governor Gina Raimondo about a plan on Tuesday. He would not rule out instituting a curfew, as other major cities have done.

A Providence Police car was set on fire near the mall and at least four other vehicles were damaged, according to Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare. He said law enforcement found itself “overwhelmed with the number of people who wanted to get in the mall,” which led to dozens of people running through the mall and between 12 and 18 businesses being looted.

“We were as prepared as we could be last night,” Pare said. “Unfortunately, there were too many people that wanted to create violence in the city.”

Some store owners who showed up at their businesses today said they were awoken by their business alarms going off around 2 a.m., but there was nothing they could do.

A security video from 2 a.m. shared with the Globe by Aubrie Talarico, manager of Eno Fine Wine on Westminster Street, shows several men, heads covered by hoodies and faces concealed by masks, grabbing liquor from the store.

She pointed out that they appeared to have prepared for the looting since they were carrying flashlights. They also targeted the most expensive liquor in the store, she said.

City residents who came to see the damage said they were “heartsick” and angry about what happened. Customers and other residents pitched in to help the owners sweep up broken glass.

The cleanup of shattered glass and ransacked stores on Westminster Street began in downtown Providence this morning. Amanda Milkovits/The Boston Globe

Evans Mondesir, a former Marine who was out walking with his two young sons, said he was looking for a uniformed officer to speak to. He found Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements and told him, “The people of Providence had nothing to do with this.”

“I fell in love with the city, and I’m not happy with what’s being brought to the city I love,“ Evans said. As he spoke to the chief, people drove by and waved, and one yelled, “God bless the Providence Police.”

Dan McGowan of the Globe Staff contributed to this story.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com