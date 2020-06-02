Arrests reported near South Shore Plaza, smoke grenades seized in vehicle after looting warning, police say

In one Facebook message around 8:30 p.m. Monday, cops flagged the online postings and warned people to avoid the mall area.

Police made overnight arrests near the South Shore Plaza in Braintree and seized a vehicle that contained smoke grenades after authorities were alerted Monday night to social media posts about planned looting at the shopping center, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

“Due to numerous social media posts planning to loot the South Shore Plaza, a heavy police presence was shown today and will continue this evening,” Braintree police wrote. “The mall is now closed. Anyone on the property without a legitimate reason will be asked to leave. ... Do not come down here.”

Advertisement

Then around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police provided information on the arrests and the vehicle with the grenades.

“We had a handful of arrests on the evening shift for refusing to leave, and failure to stop for police,” police wrote. “One vehicle fled the plaza, crashed through the fence separating Flaherty School and was apprehended by Randolph Police and MSP after a pursuit into Stoughton. It was reported the vehicle contained smoke grenades and commercial grade fireworks.”

Protests and looting have been reported in cities across the US amid continued outrage over the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died in Minneapolis when a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck as Floyd lay handcuffed. The now-fired officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

In Providence overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning, dozens of people broke into the Providence Place shopping mall, setting a police car on fire, and smashing the windows of stores they then looted.

The Providence unrest came after late-night rioting Sunday in Boston, where peaceful protests had been held throughout the day before the tumult unfolded. By Monday, Boston police had confirmed 53 people were arrested, and nine police officers were taken to the hospital in the violence that followed the demonstration, as were 18 bystanders, according to authorities.

Advertisement

In their Facebook posting early Tuesday morning, Braintree police thanked the Norfolk sheriff’s department for assistance during the response at the mall.

“This evening, all admin, plain clothes, and detectives reported to duty in uniform to assist patrol,” police wrote. “This proactive approach maintained a command presence in and around neighborhoods of the plaza, which contributed to those wanting to commit crime, turn around and head home. Safe Night Braintree.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Dan McGowan of the Globe Staff contributed.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.