Political leaders to speak out at State House and evening protest planned for Franklin Park in wake of George Floyd murder

US Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, City Council President Kim Janey, Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera, and members of the state Legislature and the Boston City Council are expected to participate in the press briefing organized by state Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz’s office.

Political leaders of color are set to discuss ways to increase police accountability and to advance racial justice Tuesday morning while the Black Lives Matter and Violence in Boston Inc. groups are planning a vigil and protest in Franklin Park tonight as the region continues to react to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis that led to violent protests in Boston Sunday.

Participants will walk from the African Meeting House on State Street starting at 10 a.m. and walk to the State House for the 11 a.m. press conference.

Later Tuesday, Black Lives Matter and Violence in Boston Inc. are sponsoring a rally and protest at 5 p.m at Franklin Park, an event that could draw upwards of 1,000 based on the number of people who have indicated on Facebook they plan to attend.

The Franklin Park rally comes one day after Black Lives Matter organized a peaceful protest in the Holy Name Rotary in West Roxbury across from the Area E-5 Boston police station. It also comes after Sunday’s peaceful protest through downtown Boston turned violent at night. Nine police officers were injured, 21 cruisers were damaged, and 54 people were arrested.

The looting in Downtown Crossing and Back Bay has been denounced by Mayor Martin J. Walsh and other political figures including Rollins, who has vowed to fully prosecute anyone charged with committing acts of violence in Suffolk County.

Monday night in Grove Hall, a crowd of about 40 people gathered at 7 p.m. on a traffic island in the middle of Blue Hill Avenue for a peaceful demonstration to honor Floyd and other Black victims of police violence — and to condemn President Trump. The event was organized by Prophetic Justice, a group whose leaders said they are focused on criminal justice reform and other issues important to communities of color in Boston.

The crowd knelt for 9 minutes to mark the time Floyd spent pinned to the ground as a police officer knelt on his neck. Minneapolis police were investigating Floyd for allegedly passing a $20 counterfeit bill when now-former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neckwhile the 46-year-old Floyd said, “I can’t breathe.”

The incident was captured on cellphone video and has triggered nationwide protest over the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police. Chauvin has been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter, but no charges have yet been filed against the three other officers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.









