Boston police arrest gun-toting suspect after foot chase and violent struggle in Dorchester

The statement said officers keyed on Coplin around 11:02 p.m. Monday, when they were called to the area of Evans and Capen streets for fireworks.

In a statement, police identified the suspect as Darron Coplin, 22, of Dorchester. It wasn’t clear if he had hired a lawyer.

A gun-toting man led Boston police on a foot chase through backyards in Dorchester late Monday night before officers apprehended the suspect after a violent struggle in which he tried to reach for his loaded firearm, authorities said Tuesday.

As officers arrived, they spotted a man, later identified as Coplin, “grab his waistband and run up Fuller Street,” the statement said. “The male continued fleeing through back yards and eventually ended up jumping over a fence onto Fairmount Street where officers were able to catch up to him. The male attempted to climb another fence back onto Fuller Street, but lost his footing, causing him to fall.”

Coplin allegedly tried to reach for the gun in his waistband as police approached him, but that attempt failed since his belt buckle had broken on the fence, according to police.

Advertisement

“A violent struggle ensued between responding officers and the suspect who was reaching for his firearm,” the statement said. “Eventually, officers were able to place the suspect under arrest and further secure the firearm which was determined to be a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber with an obliterated serial number loaded with seven rounds of live ammunition.”

Cops said Coplin will be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of a large capacity firearm, resisting arrest, and trespassing.

Coplin was also “discovered to be on a court monitored ankle bracelet,” the statement said.









Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.