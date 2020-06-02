Brookline resumes enforcing parking regulations

Brookline recently announced that its parking regulations are back in effect after a more than two-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting June 1, Brookline police resumed enforcement of metered parking, two-hour parking, and overnight parking restrictions at the direction of the Select Board.

But delivery and takeout parking zones established at the outset of the public health emergency in March have been extended to at least June 30. Those zones are intended to make it easier for customers to pick up takeout orders from local restaurants.