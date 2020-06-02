Framingham mayor issues executive order to aid restaurants

Framingham Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer on June 1 issued an executive order aimed at helping restaurants reopen for dining once the state allows it.

Spicer’s order directs city departments to temporarily not enforce zoning rules that prevent restaurants from offering outdoor dining on sidewalks or in parking lots. Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan allows for restaurants to resume dining services, with no starting date set.

Spicer plans to seek City Council approval of the proposed zoning changes. Her executive order would temporarily provide restaurants that option when the state allows them to reopen.