Last 2 patients released from Boston Hope hospital

Amid claps and cheers, the last two COVID-19 patients treated at Boston Hope were discharged Tuesday from the field hospital set up at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport District.
Joseph Murphy, 68, of Weymouth, and Oger Julien, 78, of Malden were cheered on by nurses as they left the facility set up by the state, city, Partners HealthCare and the Boston Health Care for the Homeless.
Julien was the final patient released at about 5 p.m. after spending eight days at the hospital.
Murphy, who loves music, was the second-to-last patient released after spending 36 days at Boston Hope. He left to the music of Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong.
About 500 COVID-19 patients were treated at the facility that opened on April 10. The 1,000-bed hospital was set up to treat non-acute COVID-19 cases so that Boston hospitals could focus on the most seriously ill patients. The facility will remain in place in case it is needed in the future, officials said.
