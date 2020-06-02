Last 2 patients released from Boston Hope hospital

Amid claps and cheers, the last two COVID-19 patients treated at Boston Hope were discharged Tuesday from the field hospital set up at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport District.

Joseph Murphy, 68, of Weymouth, and Oger Julien, 78, of Malden were cheered on by nurses as they left the facility set up by the state, city, Partners HealthCare and the Boston Health Care for the Homeless.

Julien was the final patient released at about 5 p.m. after spending eight days at the hospital.