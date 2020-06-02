Live updates: Boston protest over George Floyd’s death planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday

At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, two groups — Black Lives Matter and Violence in Boston Inc. — will lead a “die-in” at a major Dorchester intersection near Franklin Park. The event will last for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time that a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto George Floyd’s neck.
Participants then are planning to cross Blue Hill Avenue and head into Franklin Park for a vigil.
Globe reporters will be on the scene. Their dispatches will be below:
Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear. Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com. Vernal Coleman can be reached at vernal.coleman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @vernalcoleman Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg. Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.