Lowell’s Mill City Grows holding online fund-raiser

On June 12, Lowell’s Mill City Grows will present its Annual Farm to Cocktail Party virtually as “Farm to Community 2020,” an online gathering and fund-raiser to support increased healthy food distribution in Lowell in response to COVID-19.

The event will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. and will feature Jonathan Pogash, “The Cocktail Guru,” who will present his signature cocktail demonstrations. Other events will include cooking demonstrations, food access stories from members of the Lowell community, a Silent Auction, and a Virtual After-Party.