Lowell’s Mill City Grows holding online fund-raiser

On June 12, Lowell’s Mill City Grows will present its Annual Farm to Cocktail Party virtually as “Farm to Community 2020,” an online gathering and fund-raiser to support increased healthy food distribution in Lowell in response to COVID-19.
The event will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. and will feature Jonathan Pogash, “The Cocktail Guru,” who will present his signature cocktail demonstrations. Other events will include cooking demonstrations, food access stories from members of the Lowell community, a Silent Auction, and a Virtual After-Party.
Fresh Party Kits that include farm-fresh ingredients, a recipe book, and special swag also are available for purchase.
Mill City Grows’ Farm to Community 2020 Food Access Fundraiser is free and open to the public, but preregistration is required. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/GrowForward2020.