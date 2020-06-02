Maine golfers have run of golf course in Canada thanks to closed border

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) — The closing of the Canadian border because of the pandemic is giving Maine golfers the run of a golf club that straddles the border.

The Aroostook Valley Country Club’s parking lot and pro shop are in Maine but the 18-hole course and clubhouse are in the province of New Brunswick.

Maine golfers can park and hit the links. But the border crossing that gives access to Canadian golfers is closed. In an odd twist of fate, the Canadian staff is allowed on the grounds.